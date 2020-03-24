Coronavirus Curated: Top Links for March 24

We do this Monday through Friday in the early afternoon, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

We are flying blind because...

“I would like to see a fire lit under political leadership. South Korea succeeded, but we are not doing what they did,” says Tyee regular contributor Charles Campbell.

Developing and Deploying Tests for SARS-CoV-2 Is Crucial

(The Economist)

What it was like...

INSIDE A BC ELDERCARE NIGHTMARE.

“Chilling piece on how the virus brought on a local tragedy, day by day,” says Tyee reporter Moira Wyton.

How the Coronavirus Took North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre

(The Globe and Mail)

Read the fine print...

“Be careful what you ask for when you request relief from bank loans and mortgage payments,” warns Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop. “You may end up owing more.”

Mortgage, Loan Relief Could End Up Costing You Thousands More as Big Banks Continue to Charge Interest

(Toronto Star)

Testing our limits...

“COVID-19 can be halted. But are we willing to accept the kind of sacrifices that would require?” asks Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks.

The Virus Can Be Stopped, but Only With Harsh Steps, Experts Say

(The New York Times)

Because the virus invites opportunistic agendas...

“As restrictions to our movements become understandably stricter,” wonders Tyee reporter Hyslop, “what does it mean for reproductive health and choice?”

Ohio Orders Halt to “Nonessential” Abortions in Preview of Battle That Could Go National

(Slate Magazine)

This is no time to suffer fools gladly...

THREE CHEERS FOR THESE SHOUTING MAYORS.

“I've been meaning to Google ‘how to politely talk to friends who are not self-isolating or social distancing.’ This also works,” says Tyee reporter Amanda Follett Hosgood.

Is It OK to Shout at Strangers Who Aren’t Social Distancing? Absolutely

(The Guardian)

One briefing at a time...

“Dr. Bonnie Henry is gaining international attention for her devoted following,” notes Tyee publisher Jeanette Ageson.

A Health Officer with a Fan Club? Meet Canada’s Dr. Bonnie.

(The Christian Science Monitor)

Coronavirus mysteries to which...

“Some known unknowns. But who knows how many unknown unknowns there are about COVID-19?” asks Tyee reporter Hyslop.

The 9 Most Important Unanswered Questions about COVID-19

(Vox)

Science will never figure out Florida...

This is a first-person account of what it's like to grow personally more concerned, when others around you do not,” says Tyee publisher Ageson.

Escape from Florida: My 2,400-km Drive Back to the Sanity of Canada

(Maclean’s)

Hard times for a Portland’s landmark...

Tyee reporter Chris Cheung worries for the people at his hangouts. “The layoffs have been hitting hard. I wonder what kind of life we will return to. Will we be back in our favourite local spot for a bite with friends, or will that spot will be still be standing at all?”

A Letter from Emily Powell of Powell's Books

(Facebook)

The ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ in the Downtown Eastside read more

Rounding the couch...

We get a kick out of this. Thanks Tyee reader Maggie Beers for sending.

With Sports on Hold, a Rugby Announcer Is Commentating on Daily Life — and It's Fabulous

(Upworthy)

