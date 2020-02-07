Armed RCMP Launch Raid on Second Wet’suwet’en Camp Supported by Helicopters, Police Dogs

As helicopters hovered overhead, RCMP officers moved to remove a second Wet’suwet’en camp opposing a gas pipeline on the nation’s traditional territories.

Reports from the Gidimt’en camp said the RCMP entered shortly after noon. Radio messages said more than 40 officers arrived in two helicopters and a dozen police vehicles, with bulldozers to clear snow and obstacles from the road.

But RCMP efforts to arrest the campers quickly hit barriers as some protesters refused to leave a school bus parked on a bridge to the camp and a cabin at the camp. Officers used chainsaws and an excavator to cut through a gate and palisades.

The first officers had approached the camp earlier this morning and were greeted by Eve Saint, daughter of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Woos, who was holding an eagle feather.

“You are not welcome here!” she called out. “This is Wet’suwet’en territory! We are unarmed. We are peaceful... You are invaders!”

Ricochet Media’s Jerome Turner is in the camp and has been reporting on the police action. The Tyee is at the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre camp another 22 kilometres along the road, the next target of RCMP enforcement.

The RCMP launched a major operation to enforce an injunction granting Coastal GasLink to its pipeline work sites Thursday with a predawn raid on the first Wet’suwet’en camp at kilometre 39 on the road. Police arrested six people and dismantled tents at the scene. Those arrested were later released without being charged.

The RCMP also established a “full exclusion zone” barring entry to the area, “with some exceptions for Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs and Elected Council members by arrangement with the Senior Commander.”

Officers approaching the Gidimt’en camp today faced a steeper challenge.

A gate barred entry to the Lamprey Creek bridge outside the camp. Beyond the gate, police had to remove a barricade of more than a dozen vertical logs, which have been sharpened like giant pencils.

A school bus with “Gidimt’en 44 Forever” spray painted on the side blocked the road. A lookout tower had been built around the bus.

The camp was the scene of RCMP action to enforce an earlier injunction on Jan. 7, 2019, that resulted in 14 arrests. The charges were later dropped.

At the Unist’ot’en camp, land defenders and supporters followed the RCMP actions via radio calls, as some posted updates to social media.

Shortly after 11 a.m., reports came in that RCMP officers had approached the gate blocking access to the camp and were reading the injunction order. Two helicopters, the reports said, were dropping tactical officers near the camp.

In the Unist’ot’en camp at kilometre 66, group members sang traditional songs and drummed.

“The matriarchs are drumming for you all,” one supporter the land defenders facing imminent arrest down the road. “We love you.”

Those in the camp know they will be next to face arrest.

Freda Huson, healing centre director and Unist’ot’en spokesperson, said she’s ready for the RCMP’s arrival.

“I’ve been dealing with bullies all my life. When I was young, I stuck up for the weaker ones,” she says. “I’m still dealing with bullies.”

Tensions have been rising since Dec. 31 when Coastal GasLink obtained an injunction giving it access to work sites for its $6.6-billion pipeline, which will carry gas from the province’s northeast to an LNG plant in Kitimat.

The project has received support from some Wet’suwet’en elected councils, but hereditary chiefs are fighting to block the project from their traditional territories.

On Jan. 4, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs evicted pipeline workers and closing the Morice forestry road at kilometre 39.