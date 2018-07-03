BC’s Options for Proportional Representation Explained

In this Tyee video explainer, we break down the three proportional representation voting systems proposed by Attorney General David Eby. This fall in the electoral reform referendum, British Columbians will be asked whether they wish to switch from first-past-the-post to an electoral system of proportional representation. They will then be asked to rank three different proportional representation systems: Mixed-member proportional Rural-urban proportional dual-member proportional. Ballots will be mail-in. Written and explained by Megan Dias Video by Christopher Cheung Music: “Backed Vibes Clean” by Kevin McLeod, CC by 3.0. Sound: “Door buzzer sound effect”, “Blop”, “Service bell help sound” via soundbible.com, Attribution 3.0. Read more: Video, BC Politics, Electoral Reform