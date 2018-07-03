BC Ballot Battleground
BC’s Options for Proportional Representation Explained

… in under five minutes.

By Megan Dias Today | TheTyee.ca

Megan Dias holds an MA in Political Science from The University of British Columbia.

In this Tyee video explainer, we break down the three proportional representation voting systems proposed by Attorney General David Eby.

This fall in the electoral reform referendum, British Columbians will be asked whether they wish to switch from first-past-the-post to an electoral system of proportional representation. They will then be asked to rank three different proportional representation systems:

Ballots will be mail-in.

Written and explained by Megan Dias
Video by Christopher Cheung

Music:

Backed Vibes Clean” by Kevin McLeod, CC by 3.0.

Sound:

Door buzzer sound effect”, “Blop”, “Service bell help sound” via soundbible.com, Attribution 3.0. [Tyee]

