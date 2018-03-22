Fighting for a Vancouver that Puts People First

[Editor’s note: We are profiling new housing advocacy groups in Vancouver tackling the many symptoms of unaffordability. This is part three of three.]

Generation Squeeze

"A non-profit voice for younger Canadians in politics and the market supported by cutting-edge research."

Start date: October 2011

Funded by: Monthly memberships and mix of academic, philanthropic and private sector funders and event sponsors.

Key people: Founder Dr. Paul Kershaw, a policy professor at the University of British Columbia's School of Population and Public Health and the Human Early Learning Partnership. Other team member bios here.

Website: gensqueeze.ca

How did your group get started?

We initially focused on major costs in the lives of generations raising young kids, like child care and parental leave, which add up to rent or mortgage-sized payments.

As we developed policy solutions for these major costs in the Gen Squeeze lab based at UBC (like $10 a day child care), we began also to investigate policy options for reining in home prices. This work started more in 2015, and has become a foundation for Generation Squeeze.

We recommend housing policies for all three levels of government that reduce harmful demand, stimulate a surge in suitable supply, and tax housing wealth fairly (while cutting other taxes).

What would you like to see happen?

Our goal: Restore affordability forever.

Guiding principle: Homes First, Investments Second.

Homes First implies four categories of policy adaptations: