News
  |  
BC Politics

Social Media Remembers the Legacy of Dave Barrett

Past and present politicians and ordinary British Columbians offer their thoughts.

By Barry Link Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

Barry Link is the editor of The Tyee.
Barrett-Tweet-2.jpg
The BC NDP remembers Dave Barrett on social media.

The passing of Dave Barrett, the first NDP premier of B.C., has created an outpouring of observations and remembrances on social media today. Past and present politicians, journalists, academics, activists and regular citizens are sharing their thoughts. Here’s a sample of what’s being said on Twitter. The party he served and the labour constituency he both supported and sometimes fought with remembered him this way:

One of his caucus colleagues and another former NDP premier also weighed in:

As did those on the other side of the Legislature:

As did the current generation of B.C. politicians, activists and academics:

Much of what was said on Twitter looked back at an extraordinary time in B.C. political history. This was from one of his biographers:

And many remembered specific accomplishments, his government’s legacy and how it affected them:

[Tyee]

Read more: BC Politics

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What is the greatest legacy of the Dave Barrett government of the 1970s?

Take this week's poll