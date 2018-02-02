Social Media Remembers the Legacy of Dave Barrett

The passing of Dave Barrett, the first NDP premier of B.C., has created an outpouring of observations and remembrances on social media today. Past and present politicians, journalists, academics, activists and regular citizens are sharing their thoughts. Here’s a sample of what’s being said on Twitter. The party he served and the labour constituency he both supported and sometimes fought with remembered him this way:

Today we’re mourning the loss of British Columbia’s first BC NDP Premier, Dave Barrett.



He was a dedicated and devoted leader, spending much of his life making this province a better and fairer place to live.



He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/VFDRMVs7VE — BC NDP (@bcndp) February 2, 2018

We’ve truly lost a giant with the passing of Dave Barrett, BC’s 1st NDP Premier. It was under his government that BC’s government employees gained full bargaining rights. #bcpoli — BCGEU (@bcgeu) February 2, 2018

One of his caucus colleagues and another former NDP premier also weighed in:

My favourite BC politician! Had a chance to run twice for legislature under his leadership. Always caring, passionate and entertaining. RIP!

First NDP premier of B.C., Dave Barrett, dead at 87 https://t.co/cBczOXP6k6 — Ujjal Dosanjh (@ujjaldosanjh) February 2, 2018

As did those on the other side of the Legislature:

Dave Barrett's legacy has left a lasting impact on BC and Canada. His death represents the passing of an era. Our thoughts are with his family who generously shared him with the nation. - Mike de Jong — Mike de Jong (@Mike_de_Jong) February 2, 2018

As did the current generation of B.C. politicians, activists and academics:

Very sad to hear about the loss of Dave Barrett, the first Jewish Premier and someone who left a remarkable legacy for our province. https://t.co/HgR1NO28aA #bcpoli — Mira Oreck (@miraoreck) February 2, 2018

Dave Barrett's legacy stands as a celebration of his remarkable accomplishments and a reminder to politicians across parties to bust their asses for what is right and good. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) February 2, 2018

Thinking about former NDP Premier Dave Barrett's legacy. The ALR, ICBC, The Ambulance service, legislated renters rights, all in 3 years! — S Chandra Herbert (@SChandraHerbert) February 2, 2018

There has been no greater thrill in my life than to hear Dave Barrett speak about the province he loved. He was imperfect and magnificent, and BC was so very lucky to have him as our premier. His leadership changed our province forever, for the better. #bcpoli https://t.co/046Wt2dV93 — Lesli Boldt (@LesliBoldt) February 2, 2018

RIP Dave Barrett. We need more politicians proud to be called Allende of the North. #bcpoli #cdnpoli #ndp — Derrick O'Keefe (@derrickokeefe) February 2, 2018

Much of what was said on Twitter looked back at an extraordinary time in B.C. political history. This was from one of his biographers:

There will only be one Dave Barrett....that time can never be duplicated....so much has changed, alas....those of us who were around will never forget how exciting it was, even when it went south... https://t.co/s2z7zMzhrf — Rod Mickleburgh (@rodmickleburgh) January 14, 2018

And many remembered specific accomplishments, his government’s legacy and how it affected them:

#DaveBarrett had a vision for BC. He was the creator of the ALR and he also created ICBC. Both his creations served British Columbia very well until the Liberals got their hands on it.

Rest In peace Dave Barrett with much appreciation from BC citizens. https://t.co/7ta2Nr3yDK — 🇨🇦 Faye Hansen 🇨🇦 (@Fansen) February 2, 2018

Dave Barrett has died. In 1975, my father loaded my sister and me (6 and 10) into the red dodge dart sport and drove us out to Burnaby, where we spent hours printing Dave Barrett signs. And thus began my relationship with the NDP...#bcpoli — Melanie Clark (@melclark65) February 2, 2018

extremely sad to hear of the death of dave barrett. he was such a highly principled man, a visionary, a compassionate leader. my life was vastly improved when he took the reins in the 70's. i hope our present NDP gov learns from his example. sincere condolences to his family. — mandolin mama (@barbaraleefras1) February 2, 2018

Really sad to hear about the passing of Dave Barrett, the best Premier BC has ever had. Thanks for the great legacies. Condolences to his family and friends. — Richard Campbell (@wrychrd) February 2, 2018