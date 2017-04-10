The Tyee is proud to announce a fresh lineup of Tyee Master Classes for spring 2017, designed especially to help you hone your writing, storytelling, and interviewing skills.

Whether you are a budding writer with an interest in putting together engaging commentary, a radio or podcast producer in the making or an activist looking to further the reach of your campaign (or someone considering any of the above), The Tyee's spring Master Class offerings may have something for you.

Due to popular demand, we're offering these classes online via webinar, so you can join from wherever you have internet access and a computer.

Read on below for a description of each class, plus a link to the signup page where you can register.

Want to take more than one class? Register for one, and you'll receive a promo code by email that will give you 25% off the price of any other class.

The View from Here: Crafting Compelling Commentary that Informs, Persuades and Engages

APRIL 24 & 25

Getting published in established media shouldn’t only be the privilege of groups with huge public relations budgets. And bloggers striving to build followers can do so with compelling prose. News media and readers are hungry for well-written, well-argued opinion pieces that clearly demonstrate a thoughtful position.

In this Tyee Master Class, founding editor of The Tyee David Beers will take you through the steps to constructing an effective opinion piece, and how to get the attention of editors and social media groups who are likely to publish and share you. Editors including The Tyee’s – you will be invited to submit your op-ed for publication in our pages.

Accelerate Your Campaign with a Theory of Change

APRIL 26 & 27

Successful campaigns of all kinds tend to have something in common: a compelling shared story that brings people together and lays out clearly how the campaign will make a change in the world.

Whether you are a volunteer working on a grassroots community campaign, a campaign manager for a large organization, or just interested in how social movements acheive change, this class will give you the insight and tools to clarify your campaign's story to attract people and motivate them to action.

The Art of the Interview: How to Produce Captivating Conversations for Podcasts and Radio

MAY 1 & 2

Want to try your hand at producing an interview podcast, but don’t know where to get started? In this Tyee Master Class, instructor Gordon Katic will take you through his methodology in conducting interviews and turning them into compelling podcast episodes.

