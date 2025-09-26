Art Is Always Political

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Weekender
Christos Dikeakos, Uno Langmann Limited Fine Art, 2019/2025. Archival pigment inks printed on Epson lustre paper. Collection of Jeanette Langmann. Image courtesy of Christos Dikeakos.
Indigenous
CULTURE
Indigenous
Politics
Art
Film

Art Is Always Political

To cleanse the feed, visit local galleries. They’re alive with provocative exhibitions that make sense of our times.

An abstract photograph depicts an elderly man seated on a stool covered in royal blue fabric in the centre of the frame. He has white hair and a white beard, and he is wearing a short-sleeved light blue shirt and black trousers. He is seated under an ornate crystal chandelier in a room full of mahogany furniture and pieces of art on the wall in gold frames. He is holding a silver vessel with the lid open. Behind him are other adults interacting with artwork in the room.
Christos Dikeakos, Uno Langmann Limited Fine Art, 2019/2025. Archival pigment inks printed on Epson lustre paper. Collection of Jeanette Langmann. Image courtesy of Christos Dikeakos.
Dorothy Woodend TodayThe Tyee

Dorothy Woodend is the culture editor for The Tyee.

Last week I went to a screening of The Russian Ark. Released in 2002, the experimental historical drama has an odd pertinence to current events, with Russian military forces busily sabre-rattling European nations, invading Estonian and Polish airspace.

Watching the film in the darkness and peace of the Cinematheque in Vancouver, I contemplated the strange nature of the game being played between global superpowers, and how it found an odd echo in the art world.

Art is always political. Sometimes it’s hard to see the social, cultural and economic currents that underpin paintings and sculptures, but it’s always there.

The Russian Ark screening was organized by Griffin Art Projects in partnership with the Cinematheque. It was the first of a three-part series running in tandem with a new exhibition called The Collectors.

Curated by the Griffin’s director Lisa Baldiserra, the show is a series of photographic portraits created by Christos Dikeakos, working in conjunction with photographer Barry Jones, of different art collectors in their natural habitats.

In their homes and studios, surrounded by the items that they have gathered, each image is dense, packed so full of detail and information that one is forced to stop and look closely to take in all of the narrative twists and turns, as well as secrets, tucked up inside.

The individual photographs are a world unto themselves, whether it’s Uno Langmann carefully composited into a large-scale recreation of his shop Limited Fine Art, or Gerd Metzdorff in his West End apartment, demonstrating for the camera the size of the first Warhol in his collection.

The Langmann image is emblematic of the artists’ approach. Akin to a Rembrandt painting, it is carefully and precisely orchestrated to lead the eye to certain things.

Aside from the central figure of Langmann seated centre stage, other workers and family members are busily engaged in the business of art and objects. A small brown and white dog snags attention, as does a stuffed monkey in a formal frock coat.

Assembled like magnificent magpies, these wide-ranging collections draw and hold the eye, opening up a wellspring of emotions, desire, fascination, envy and appreciation.

They all denote the same thing: the need for beauty.

Glittering treasure troves or midden pile: the heaping-up of things is an innately human habit.

We’ve been doing it since there have been humans. I do it myself, collecting more coats and jackets than I could wear in one lifetime. But the impulse also makes me a feel a little odd sometimes, as it speaks to money, time, privilege.

What does the impulse to collect mean on a larger (read: global) scale? Back to The Russian Ark for a moment.

Alexander Sokurov’s film, famous for being one of the first unbroken single-shot narratives, winds and wends its way through the State Hermitage Museum, formerly the site of the Winter Palace, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Hermitage is an immense, almost overwhelming collection of different gallery spaces that house artwork from around the globe, from Italian sculpture to Flemish paintings.

Accrued over 300 years, the collections chart the course of human history from prehistoric art to the high Renaissance and beyond.

The scale alone is hard to take in, much less the ornate details of the place itself. Luxury is too measly a word to fully summon the level of ornamentation. The place beggars description. The film’s main protagonists provide a tour of sorts, wandering from room to room, taking in the art, but also re-creations drawn from history.

The narrator, invisibly voiced by Russian Ark director Sokurov himself, appears to be something of a time traveller, unclear on where and how he ended up in the middle of a 19th-century grand ball.

The other main character is a courtly gentleman, referred to as the European, based upon a French writer named the Marquis de Custine, who wrote a travelogue about Russia entitled La Russie en 1839.

Together, they offer a discourse in Russian history, touching upon Catherine the Great, Emperor Alexander I, and Tsar Nicholas II and his family (in the happier days before they were all slaughtered).

All of these historical figures played a role in the creation of the collections of work depicted on camera, but the real star of the show is the Hermitage itself. Ornate and enormous, its staggering collection of art and objects is a reminder of imperial power at its most towering heights.

This is the interesting part. As the film implies, a painting isn’t just a painting — it’s also a demonstration of cultural validity and importance.

The Marquis de Custine was particularly scathing when describing Russian aristocracy, likening them to “trained bears,” and opining that Russians couldn’t create their own art, but simply coveted and collected the more sophisticated cultures of France and Italy.

In this aspect, the struggle between Russia and Europe then finds parallels in the current situation, as Putin’s naked grab for power is understood by many to be a means of restoring imperial Russia.

The idea that art is reflective of a nation or a person’s identity and arguably, importance, hasn’t gone away. Rather, it has metastasized into a condition that affects just about the entire world.

Art is never just a picture on a wall. It is place, history, meaning, all framed up and brimming with import.

Across Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and North Vancouver, this idea kept trotting out in different manifestations.

1200px version of ManuelAxelStrain1.jpg
Top: a close-up photograph depicts the detail from the prismatic side of a longhouse wall in lavender, yellow and pink. A fuschia graffiti-like drawing is scrawled across it. Bottom: the installation view of an art gallery featuring a large-scale installation of a First Nations longhouse in prismatic white, yellow, orange, lavender and indigo. To the left on the wall is an abstract painting featuring animals drawn in psychedelic rainbow colours.
Top: Manuel Axel Strain, xʷən̓iwən ce:p kʷθəθ nəw̓eyəł ((((Remember your teachings)))), 2025 (detail). Bottom: Manuel Axel Strain, xʷən̓iwən ce:p kʷθəθ nəw̓eyəł ((((Remember your teachings)))), 2025, wood, paint, digital print on vinyl, oil pastel (centre and background); Transformation Song, 2025, pastel crayon on paper (left). Artwork courtesy of Manuel Axel Strain. Photos by Michael Love.

The intricate web that holds culture together

At the Richmond Art Gallery, Manuel Axel Strain’s work, installations, drawings, photographs and video make up a new exhibition xʷən̓iwən ce:p kʷθəθ nəw̓eyəł ((((Remember your teachings)))) that examines colonial forces that have shaped Indigenous culture for the better part of a century in Canada.

In the centre of the gallery, a longhouse presides over the space, offering a site for visitors to sit and watch what do you know, a video work that features the artist’s mother, brother, niece and nephew sharing poetry that speaks to the past and the present, as well as the intricate web of connections that hold culture together.

As the press materials for the show explains, the central longhouse installation is a tribute to “the collective life of the Musqueam people and used as a gathering place for culturally significant events, such as marriages and potlatches.... Before their attempted erasure by colonial powers, longhouses were once found all along the coast.”

It’s a reminder that as much as art can create culture, it can also be used to destroy one as well. The repercussions of the concentrated will to eradicate any and all forms of Indigenous artmaking — songs, dances, ceremonial objects and regalia — are still playing out, not just in museums and galleries, but in individual families.

The obliteration of Indigenous people in Canada was orchestrated by the destruction of their art, but also by its purloining by colonialist culture. The first thing I saw when I visited the British Museum in London was a Haida totem pole.

It’s a testimony that many prominent artists and creators have talked about. In director Chris Auchter’s film Now Is the Time , Haida carver Robert Davidson talks about seeing photographs of Old Massett Village with a forest of totem poles facing the sea, but when he returned home, there was nothing left.

As the film states: “Imagine a world without art. Now imagine if you were the one to help bring it back.”

Davidson and his family are also featured in the Collectors exhibition at the Griffin, in full Haida ceremonial masks and regalia. This is art put into action with the artist and his wife caught in mid-song.

It is an image brimming over with boldly defiant joy and power.

A photograph depicts two people in Haida regalia among ceremonial masks, drums, blankets and artwork in an indoor space. Terry Lynn Williams, left, and Robert Davidson, right, stand at the bottom of a staircase and three people in masks stand behind them on the stairs.
Christos Dikeakos, Terri Lynn Williams and Robert Davidson, 2025. Archival pigment inks printed on Epson lustre paper. Image courtesy of Christos Dikeakos.

Art, a benediction

A similar feeling of joy and beauty occurred in a brand new gallery that opened this past week.

The Gibson Art Museum opened on Sept. 20 on top of Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby Mountain campus. From the outset of the project, the Gibson was conceived as a welcoming and deeply democratic space, designed to offer a place to simply exist in. It is open, airy, welcoming. A place you want to just hang out in.

The Gibson’s director Kimberly Phillips explained the ethos of the inaugural exhibition, Edge Effects, as drawing from its surroundings where the Fraser River Delta meets the Pacific Ocean. It also reflects the meeting of different ideas, cultures and people giving rise to new forms of experience.

Art is the ultimate manifestation of this newness, whether in repurposing old materials into novel forms or daylighting new ways to see the city.

There’s an almost tidal heft apparent in the work on offer from 15 artists working across a dizzying array of media, from Liz Magor to Cindy Mochizuki to Jin-me Yoon.

Curiously enough, as I took transit across the city, travelling from Burnaby Mountain to North Vancouver to Richmond, the fulsome number of shows, from the epically expansive Culture Days to more humble yet beautiful offerings at Duct Tape Gallery, this abundance felt a like a benediction of sorts, a richness that throws open the doors and invites everyone inside. Art is for all of us. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous, Politics, Art, Film

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Do You Think of PM Carney’s First Months?

Take this week's poll