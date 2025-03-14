In Everyday Moments of Crisis, Intimacy and Care

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Weekender
Martin Steward with his dog, Boots, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, BC. Photo by Jackie Dives.
Health
CULTURE
Health
Rights + Justice
Photo Essays

In Everyday Moments of Crisis, Intimacy and Care

Jackie Dives photographs people surviving grief and the toxic drug supply.

A black-and-white photograph features Martin Steward has long hair tied back. He is looking towards the right of the frame and wearing a sleeveless black shirt. He is holding a small dog in his arms who is looking in the same direction as Steward. They are standing on a residential street with leafy trees and parked cars in the background in soft focus.
Martin Steward with his dog, Boots, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, BC. Photo by Jackie Dives.
Jackie Wong 14 Mar 2025The Tyee

Jackie Wong is a senior editor at The Tyee.

Many of us remember what we were doing when the 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern British Columbia last month. Or you might remember where you were when you received a phone call that changed your life.

And you probably remember how time melted and bent afterwards, imbuing the everyday with a fuzzy, electric quality — even as it appears just as it was. This fact can be as cruelly dissonant as it can be comforting.

The familiar sounds of the laundromat or the smell of chlorine at the community centre pool remind us that even after all that can happen, we are still here.

We are still sweeping the floor, brushing our hair, trying to find the right clothes to wear, the right words to say.

Jeremy Kalicum has short dark hair and is wearing goggles, a watch and swim trunks. He floats on his back in an indoor pool.
Jeremy Kalicum swims at a community centre in Maple Ridge. Photo by Jackie Dives.

Jackie Dives is a Vancouver-based multidisciplinary artist who has been working for years in the spaces between the extraordinary and the everyday. Of Course This Hurts, her latest exhibition, is a unique, affecting meditation on living through the loss, fear and societal stigma wrought by the unregulated toxic drug supply crisis in B.C.

Dives’ documentary-style photographs depict ordinary moments in the lives of people who use drugs and the people in their communities. This radical mundanity invites people to see the toxic drug crisis differently.

“I think the broader public doesn’t understand the nuances of what this public health emergency looks like. And I think the media has contributed to that misunderstanding,” she says.

“What I see on a day-to-day basis is — it makes me emotional to talk about. I see deep care and love. And struggle. And I see people persisting against all odds to survive and to take care of each other. And I see immense and unfathomable grief.”

Martin Steward is wearing a fedora over long dark hair tied back. He is wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans and is operating a steam cleaner on the floor of a crowded office space. To his right is a low shelf full of thick binders. Behind him, the wall is covered with printouts of memorial photographs.
Martin Steward steam-cleans the carpets of the office of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users in Vancouver. Behind him a wall is covered in memorial posters. Photo by Jackie Dives.

This can get lost in sensationalistic media portrayals of the toxic drug crisis that replicate limiting and harmful stereotypes.

“What it actually looks like is people bandaging each other’s wounds,” Dives says, of the day-to-day realities of people living through a public health emergency that has been killing their peers and loved ones.

“And people trying to keep up their self-care routines — forcing themselves to go to the gym, to shave, to get a haircut. These things are still happening, these very mundane life things.”

Dives’ work is inspired by that of photographers like Gordon Parks, the first Black photographer to be featured in Life magazine in 1948 for his never-before-seen, humanizing coverage of the gang wars in Harlem.

She also draws inspiration from the work of late AIDS activist David Wojnarowicz and documentary photographer Nan Goldin.

During the AIDS crisis, the activism and civil disobedience of those most affected was instrumental in driving social change.

And the work of photographers like Wojnarowicz and Goldin serves as a visual record of these movements. To Dives, those photographers “are the reason we have compassionate, nuanced documentation of what happened.”

Traci Letts stands in front of a wall displaying dense, angular rows of sneakers in a retail space. She has wavy shoulder-length hair, glasses and is wearing a denim jacket over a dark top. She looks down while she holds one athletic shoe.
Traci Letts shops for the clothing in which her son Mike will be cremated. Photo by Jackie Dives.

Last year, 2,253 people died from the effects of unregulated drugs in B.C. — eight years after the provincial government declared rising deaths from the unregulated toxic drug supply a public health emergency in 2016.

There have been over 49,105 opioid-related deaths across Canada since 2016.

‘Jackie Dives: Of Course This Hurts’ runs March 16 to 26 at Gallery 881 (881 E. Hastings St., Vancouver). The opening reception takes place March 16 from 2 to 5 p.m.; an artist talk takes place March 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Favourite Summer Movie?

Take this week's poll