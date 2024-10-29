‘Anora’ May Be the Movie of the Year

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Film

‘Anora’ May Be the Movie of the Year

Indie film superstar Sean Baker knocks us off our feet with a searing meditation on money, sex and class.

Dorothy Woodend 29 Oct 2024The Tyee

Dorothy Woodend is the culture editor for The Tyee.

A young man and woman have their arms around each other, smiling widely. Actor Mark Eydelshteyn, left, has short dark curly hair and light skin and is wearing a cream-coloured blazer over a bare chest. Actor Mikey Madison, right, has long dark hair and pale skin and is wearing a strapless cream-coloured bustier with sparkling jewelry. She holds a bouquet of fake red roses. Fireworks are in the sky in the background.
A ‘ratcheting, rocketing pace’ towards a stunning ending. Sean Baker’s Anora stars Mikey Madison, right, as Anora, and Mark Eydelshteyn, left, as Vanya. Photo courtesy of Neon via IMDB.

In every movie by American independent feature film director Sean Baker (2015’s Tangerine, 2017’s The Florida Project, 2021’s Red Rocket), there comes a moment that catches in your throat.

These scenes tend to come at the end of a blistering freight train that is the usual Baker narrative, a propulsive race that keeps audiences in a state of constantly trying to catch their breath. His films are among the few major features that consistently, compassionately and realistically portray the lives of marginalized people.

In Tangerine, it’s an instance of tenderness and solidarity as the two trans sex workers in the centre of the story come together in the face of violence and humiliation.

The Florida Project offers a similar moment of solidarity, this time between two small kids, who join hands and flee the adult world of bad decisions and awful compromise.

In Baker’s latest film, the Palme d’Or-winning Anora, this moment of transcendence comes in the film’s final scene.

I won’t spoil it, but suffice to say it was so compelling, it made tears literally shoot out of my eyes like they were under firehose pressure.

The closing scene is also the one moment of stillness in a film that moves like it’s on fire.

Independent filmmaker Sean Baker’s Anora won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It’s widely considered one of the film industry’s most prestigious awards. Film trailer via Neon on YouTube.

But before we get to this place, we must begin at the beginning.

Things get off to a rock-’em, sock-’em start in a raunchy Brooklyn strip club, where young women are soliciting men for lap dances. One of these young women is Ani Mikheeva (Mikey Madison). Ani is short for Anora, but Ani is not interested in anything to do with her Armenian heritage. Although she stops short of calling herself a sex worker, she is willing to do any number of physical acts for money.

One night, the club manager persuades her to entertain some upscale clients as she is the only dancer in the club who speaks Russian. A not-so-meet-cute occurs between Ani and Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn). It isn’t exactly love at first sight, but Vanya is flush with cash, and his Brighton Beach McMansion is impressive enough that Ani agrees to a deal. She’ll be his escort for one week for the grand sum of $15,000.

Vanya barely bats an eye at the cost. For the next while it’s a whirlwind of parties, drugs, Vegas hotel rooms and a whole lot of sex.

At the end of an extended session of debauchery, the pair, tangled in expensive hotel sheets, unexpectedly discuss marriage. This might come as something of a shock, especially given the dissolute lifestyle both partners are keen to enjoy.

Nevertheless, Ani and her paramour head to the chapel, tie the knot and keep right on partying.

Mikey Madison is reflected in a mirror. She is smiling and holding a manicured hand bearing a sparkly wedding ring. In the foreground a hand holds a smartphone to photograph the moment.
Young hearts run free in Anora until things take a sinister turn. Photo courtesy of Neon via IMDB.

When news that Vanya is married reaches the ears of his oligarch parents living in Russia, the real action begins to ramp up. The couple doesn’t realize that their spontaneous decision has set in motion a series of events that will reduce everyone involved to little more than smoking ruins.

A fixer by the name of Toros (Karren Karagulian), an Orthodox priest, and Vanya’s godfather are summoned summarily out of a christening ceremony and charged with getting the straight goods on the new marriage. Toros engages two helpers, Garnick (Vache Tovmasyan) and Igor (Yura Borisov), who descend on the newlyweds.

At this point, a pause is in order. Up until now, the characters are barely sketched out. Sure, Vanya appears to be little more than a pumped-up party boy, eager to partake of sex, drugs and video games, in that order. Ani, dazzled by fur coats and expensive houses, seems naive and predatory in equal measure.

Mark Eydelshteyn wears navy and white plaid boxers and stretches out his legs to rest across a beige sofa. He holds the stick of a lollipop to his mouth in one hand and a white video game console in the other. Actor Mikey Madison is curled up next to him.
Still from Anora trailer.

But it’s a little unclear who these two truly are, until the great testing begins: here is where the film takes a hard turn into more complex territory.

A caper, and a study in craft

At the news that his parents are currently on their way from Russia, Vanya hightails it like a scared rabbit, leaving his new bride behind with the trio of hired fixers.

If there was any doubt that Ani is a force of nature, such quibbles fall aside in the sustained shriek of rage that comes boiling out of her slender frame. Having tasted what money can provide, she is not about to let go of her newly acquired husband without a fight. And what a fight it is. In short order, she reduces Toros and his thuggish helpers into beaten, bloody and subdued men desperate for her help.

The quartet set out on an extended quest to find the missing Vanya, traversing the length of Brooklyn, right down to the boardwalk of Coney Island. It is Toros’s mission to ensure that the marriage is annulled, but he needs both parties present and Vanya is nowhere to be found.

The meat of the action takes place in a night-long search, as curious places of solidarity and commiseration begin to arise. Toros might be chained by unbreakable commitment to Vanya’s family, but he’s not without sympathy. So, too, are Igor and Garnick, who slowly reveal their own vulnerability in different ways.

The group comes to realize that they are bound, in the same fashion, through economic precarity. They are all workers, and they collectively have more in common with one another than with the obscenely rich people who pull the strings.

Offered $10,000 to agree to an annulment, Ani initially goes along with things but insists that she be allowed to speak to Vanya first. There is no doubt that she has her own agenda. So, it’s off to the races, fast on the trail of her errant husband, who has apparently decided that the solution to all his problems lies at the bottom of a bottle. The clock is ticking as the dreaded parents draw ever nearer.

With the stakes vertiginously high and getting steeper every moment, will Ani prevail, keep her newly minted hubby with his family money, or be kicked to the curb like so much used refuse?

Since this is a Sean Baker film, you might be able to hazard a reasonable guess. But Anora is not without a surprise or two. One of these is the family dynamic of the Zakharov clan. Father Nikolai (Aleksei Serebryakov) is not the one who holds the power in the family; it is Galina (Darya Ekamasova), Vanya’s terrifying mother, who sets the tone of the action.

The sheer exhilaration of the film’s ratcheting, rocketing pace is one thing. All of the principals acting their asses off is another.

But in all honesty, I’m still pondering my own reaction to the film’s ending and everything that led up to it.

Young adults splash around in an outdoor pool flanked by highrises. On the left, actor Mark Eydelshteyn has his back turned to the camera as he splashes in the water. On the right, actor Mikey Madison holds a white cup in one hand and raises her elbow up, smiling. She’s wearing sunglasses and a red bikini.
Still from Anora trailer.

A powerful meditation on work and class

So, what to conclude when the narrative’s relentless sound and fury fall away? The rich and powerful continue in their usual fashion, little perturbed by this recent interruption of their privilege. But what of Ani the interloper, the striving one vying for some measure of the same largesse?

That the status quo will prevail is never much in question. But in Anora, something else emerges. Call it grace, generosity or a blunt species of nobility. These things are strangely more destabilizing than almost all the drama that precede them. The film left me both bereft and oddly hopeful at the same time.

Baker is one of the few filmmakers who is actively interested in the power dynamics of sex and sex workers, and arguably class. In another filmmaker’s hands, the story of Ani might come across as exploitive, but Baker has such compassion and genuine curiosity about his characters that his films leap lightly over judgment and prurience, landing solidly on unexpected ground.

Everything turns on the penultimate moments of commiseration and kindness that take place at the end of the story. Or as Billy Shakespeare once wrote: “So shines a good deed in a naughty world.”

Change that to a transactional world, and respect and generosity come as a profound shock to the system.

The very fact that this is so makes you cognizant of just how grim things are in terms of human relationships.

But people will always surprise you.

‘Anora’ is now out in major theatres. [Tyee]

Read more: Film

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Poilievre Survive His Alberta Byelection?

Take this week's poll