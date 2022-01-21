Two Survivors and All They’ve Shared

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Culture
  |  
Indigenous
  |  
Podcasts
  |  
Media

Two Survivors and All They’ve Shared

ARTIFACT: A powerful CBC radio documentary grows from a long arc of amazing generosity.

David Beers Today | TheTyee.ca

David Beers is founding editor of The Tyee.
GinaLaingDennisBob.jpg
Gina Laing and Dennis Bob explore the remnants of Alberni Indian Residential School, site of their childhood abuse. Photo by Matthew Sawatzky.

A new must-listen radio documentary on the CBC called “Acts of Resistance” is the product of remarkable patience and a willingness to share difficult personal truths over the course of much time.

Eight years ago Meghan Mast asked Gina Laing and Dennis Bob, two survivors of abuse at the Alberni Indian Residential School, if they might allow her to spend some time with them in order to learn how they cope. The two had told their stories to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, an exhausting effort that brought each of them some relief but no rush of “healing” that is sometimes claimed for the process. They were getting by as best they could with the love and support of family and friends, the comforts of routine and daily “small acts of rebellion.”

Laing and Bob granted Mast many hours of conversation, and Laing even took Mast to her family home in Hilthatis, a small Uchucklesaht tribe reserve village near Port Alberni. Mast wrote articles about their lives, published in The Tyee in 2015.

Last year, Mast reconnected with Laing and Bob to update their stories — tales of ongoing survival after facing more challenges in the intervening years. You can find those Tyee pieces here and here.

Now there is a beautiful CBC multi-media documentary about the return of Gina Laing and Dennis Bob to ground zero for their pain. They visit all that remains of the compound that was erected to capture and crush their spirits.

On the CBC site, you can find a photo essay, “Remnants of Lost Childhood,” written by Meghan Mast and shot by Matthew Sawatzky here.

And you can listen to the audio piece, “Acts of Resistance,” by Mast and Allison Cook, here.

The project bears testament to the ongoing courage and generosity of these two remarkable survivors. And to the good will they have long extended a fine journalist. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous, Podcasts, Media

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: What Coverage Would You Like to See More of This Year?

Take this week's poll