Coastlines, Cranberries and Comets: A Quieter 2020 in Pictures

The Tyee’s faithful Flickr group captured some incredible moments this year.

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca

Tyee2020KatrinaLifeguard.jpg
Browse through a selection of 2020 photos by some amazing Tyee Flickr Photo Pool contributors. ‘Lifeguard on Duty,’ Chesterman Beach, Tofino, BC. Photo by Katrina Wright.

Pummeled by non-stop waves of news this year, what a treat it is for us to wade into our Tyee Flickr Photo Pool and find the quieter moments of 2020 captured by our contributors.

With everyone’s devices buzzing and blinking from so many noisy apps, it’s nice to know that photographers out there are still keeping a less hectic photo platform like Flickr alive.

We’ve picked a few shots from 2020 to share with you: a visual tonic of clothes on a laundry line, cranberries in a bog, a comet passing by. Many thanks to contributors for sharing them with us.

(And if you’re one for resolutions, why not challenge yourself to snap a few more photos next year?)

Without further ado, here are the pictures.

851px version of EastLion.jpg
‘East Lion.’ Photo by Peter.
851px version of FrontLine.jpg
'Front Line.' Photo by Patrick.
851px version of Tyee2020StefEagle.jpg
‘Secretary Island Snag.’ Photo by Stef Olcen.
851px version of PandoraAvenueTentCity.jpg
Victoria’s Pandora Avenue tent city in April. Photo by Bruce Dean.
851px version of CranberryHarvest.jpg
Cranberry harvest at the Bog Riverside Cranberry Farm, Langley, BC. Photo by Eric Flexyourhead.
851px version of MountCollins.jpg
‘Neowise in my neck of the woods, over Mount Collins.’ Photo by Ivan Antoniw.
851px version of Tyee2020DavidNiddrie.jpg
'Laundry Day.' Photo by David Niddrie.
851px version of Tyee2020StefSurfs.jpg
‘Surf’s Up.’ Photo by Stef Olcen.
851px version of DouglasStreetVictoria.jpg
Spotted on Douglas Street, Victoria, BC. Photo by r.a. Paterson .
851px version of Tyee2020WallyRoth.jpg
‘Weeping Willow Sunrise.’ Photo by Wally Roth.
851px version of TyeePin.jpg
And whaddya know — we found this lovely snap of one of our thank you pins from builder Jessie T! Our readers are the best! Photo by Jessie T.

Dear Tyee readers: comments are closed until Jan. 4 to give our moderators a much-needed holiday break. Best wishes to you and yours. [Tyee]

