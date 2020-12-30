Coastlines, Cranberries and Comets: A Quieter 2020 in Pictures

Pummeled by non-stop waves of news this year, what a treat it is for us to wade into our Tyee Flickr Photo Pool and find the quieter moments of 2020 captured by our contributors.

With everyone’s devices buzzing and blinking from so many noisy apps, it’s nice to know that photographers out there are still keeping a less hectic photo platform like Flickr alive.

We’ve picked a few shots from 2020 to share with you: a visual tonic of clothes on a laundry line, cranberries in a bog, a comet passing by. Many thanks to contributors for sharing them with us.

(And if you’re one for resolutions, why not challenge yourself to snap a few more photos next year?)

Without further ado, here are the pictures.

