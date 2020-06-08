Dr. Amir Attaran Says Canada Lags on COVID-19. What Do You Want to Ask Him?

Amir Attaran, a world-leading epidemiologist and law professor, is next up in the series of video interviews conducted and shared by the Salt Spring Forum in partnership with The Tyee.

Later this week, Attaran will cast a critical eye over Canada’s response to the pandemic. Among the questions he’ll pose and tackle:

Death rates from COVID-19 in Quebec and Ontario are among the worst in the world. Why isn’t central Canada bending the curve?

Canada is behind most African countries in testing for the virus. Why so?

Has Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ducked his public health responsibilities in favour of funding announcements?

Why is there no single nationwide self-assessment tool? Why have provinces been forced to compete for PPE?

What role does race play in the pandemic? Is the social unrest that we are seeing in the United States starting to appear in Canada also? How can we do better?

You are invited to add your own questions for Dr. Attaran by email before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, if you’d like to participate in the interview. Send your questions to: forum@saltspringforum.com. Please include your name and the name of your community with your question.

Attaran was born in the United States to Iranian immigrants. He’s also a Canadian citizen. Educated at Berkeley, Caltech, Oxford and UBC, he is currently a professor of both medicine and law at the University of Ottawa.

In 2001, while working for the WHO Commission on Macroeconomics and Health, Attaran co-authored a paper with Jeffrey Sachs that became the blueprint for fighting the global HIV/AIDS pandemic on a large scale.

As a lawyer, Attaran represents First Nations, human rights and environmental organizations in Canadian courts.

During the pandemic, Attaran has condemned the failures of the Trump administration, and he has been critical of the Canadian government and some provinces for low COVID-19 testing rates and poor sharing of data. His views were shared by The Tyee here and here. He appeared on the CBC’s Ideas program here and penned a piece in Maclean’s magazine.

The finished video will be available at www.saltspringforum.com on the weekend of June 13-14 and will be published with a text summary on The Tyee in the days following.