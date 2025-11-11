How Canada Thumbs Its Nose at the Global Climate Summit

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Journalism by real people, supported by real people. Help us reach 650 new Tyee Builders by June 15.

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.

Human journalists still have a job to do -- if readers support them

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
Energy
Alberta
Environment

How Canada Thumbs Its Nose at the Global Climate Summit

We used to pledge lower emissions. Now we push for higher oil production.

Ian Urquhart 11 Nov 2025The Tyee

Ian Urquhart is a professor emeritus in political science at the University of Alberta.

A large outdoor sign reads, ‘#COP30 UN Climate Change Conference,’ lit up at night.
At this week’s UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil, Canada is the only G7 country whose emissions have increased since 1990. Photo by Sergio Moraes via COP30.

Once upon a time, Canada spoke like a progressive climate change actor. On the eve of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, its national Green Plan pledged to stabilize greenhouse gas or GHG emissions at 1990 levels by 2000. Canada wouldn’t use its relatively small share of global emissions as an excuse to do nothing domestically.

Conservative and Liberal governments alike flouted that promise. By 2000 Canadian emissions were 140 million tonnes, 23 per cent higher than 1990 levels.

Failure summarizes the Canadian climate change record since 1990 — failure to meet any GHG emissions reduction ambition. “Targets and plans have come and gone,” the commissioner of the environment and sustainable development said two years ago, “and Canada has yet to deliver on any.” Canada is the only member of the G7 whose GHG emissions have increased since 1990.

Explaining this failure is easy — Alberta’s oilsands. Thanks to governments and technology, oilsands production began to grow vigorously in the late 1990s. This exploitation propelled Canada into fourth place among world oil producers. Thanks to the oilsands Canada supplies more crude to the United States than the 12 Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries member states combined.

They account for the fact that new production records are the norm in oilpatch annual reports. These records, such as the 5.1 million barrels per day seen in 2024, are trumpeted in the business press. But increased or record GHG emissions from this sector either go largely unreported or are minimized.

Canada’s most recent inventory of GHG emissions for the United Nations reported that upstream oil and gas emissions essentially doubled between 1990 and 2023. The increase from this one sector more than equalled the country’s total emissions increase over that period (93 million tonnes versus 88 million tonnes).

And oilsands emissions figure very prominently here. In 2023 those emissions were a record 89 million tonnes. This new record was nearly six times higher than the 15 million tonnes the oilsands emitted in 1990.

Becoming the fourth-largest oil producer in the world came at the price of becoming a climate change laggard.

Canada’s COP30 goal is more oilsands output

Unprecedented highs.” That’s where atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions ended 2024. What do world leaders plan to do about that? Ostensibly they will take meaningful actions as they meet at the COP30 climate conference in Brazil this week.

But, if they follow Canada’s example, expect to be disappointed. Canada’s aspirations and commitments headed into those negotiations? Increase oil production. Don’t comment on what that will do to emissions.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has the most egregious ambitions. Her October mandate letter to Energy Minister Brian Jean instructs him to craft a road map to deliver massive increases in oil production. She dreams of eight million barrels per day of oil production by 2035. This is 57 per cent more than last year’s Canadian record. It would be double last year’s Alberta oil production record.

There isn’t any mention in that mandate letter of what this increase would mean for Alberta’s, and Canada’s, GHG emissions. Nor will you find any mention of cutting greenhouse emissions in the mandate letter to Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz.

Advocating reducing GHG emissions is treated as a profanity in Alberta.

Tuesday’s budget did nothing to suggest that Ottawa plans to slow the oil production train. For now, Prime Minister Mark Carney is standing by the not-yet-implemented federal oil and gas emissions cap. The Justin Trudeau government opted for a cap because, as noted above, oil and gas emissions have risen relentlessly for more than 30 years.

However, if the federal “cap” were implemented, both oilsands production and oilsands GHG emissions would rise to new records. Oilsands production under the cap is estimated to grow to a new record of four million barrels per day by 2030, approximately 700,000 barrels per day higher than in 2022.

This is estimated to propel oilsands GHG emissions in 2030 to 92.4 million tonnes. This is four per cent higher than the 89-million-tonne record reported in Annex 10 of Canada’s latest GHG national inventory.

But, as the budget made clear, the Carney government may scrap the cap. Without providing any details whatsoever, the budget dangles industrial carbon pricing, enhanced methane regulations and carbon capture as options that would mean the cap “would no longer be required as it would have marginal value in reducing emissions.” Such absence of detail and targets has been typical of Alberta, not Ottawa.

Abandoning the cap in favour of reforming carbon pricing is likely to be met with howls of outrage from industry. Petroleum producers demand the repeal, not the reform, of the federal levy on large emitters.

Alberta seems unlikely to support the type of carbon pricing reform needed to reduce emissions in the oilpatch. In September the province modified Alberta’s emissions trading market. The Canadian Climate Institute concluded those changes weakened, not strengthened, that system.

The new “Canada Strong” budget told Canadians not to expect any actions from Ottawa in the near future that will slow down oilsands production and emissions.

What Canada’s apologists don’t say

Canadian apologists for climate inaction often base their case on the fact that Canada’s emissions are very small relative to those of the United States and China. True. But as Hannah Ritchie points out, countries emitting less than two per cent of the global GHG emissions collectively generate more than one-third of global emissions. These countries, such as Canada, Australia and European Union members, generate more emissions than China and nearly three times what the United States emits.

Climate change cannot be positively addressed without seriously cutting into the 36 per cent of world emissions that rich, negligible emitters send into the atmosphere. Canada belongs to this club.

Being a good global citizen demands that Canada become the country Prime Minister Brian Mulroney imagined in 1990. We must stop chasing higher and higher oil production levels. It demands reducing, not increasing, record oilsands emissions.

A longer version of this article appeared on Bob Ascah’s blog AB Pol Econ. [Tyee]

Read more: Energy, Alberta, Environment

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Please note that email notifications for replies are not currently working due to a software issue which may be resolved in a future update.

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Notice about commenting changes

The Tyee’s commenting system will be moving to a new platform on Nov. 12. If you’re already a Tyee commenter you must register with the new system on or after Nov. 12 with your preferred username.

More information can be found here.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should There Be More Regulations on Big Tech?

Take this week's poll