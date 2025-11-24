The Pandemic Left Her Reeling. So She Turned to Growing Flowers

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Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.
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What Works
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Environment

The Pandemic Left Her Reeling. So She Turned to Growing Flowers

See how a frontline medical worker found new life in farming and selling pesticide-free blossoms.

Josh Kozelj and Quinn Kelly 24 Nov 2025The Tyee

Josh Kozelj is co-editor of The Tyee’s What Works series on green enterprises. Quinn Kelly is a Vancouver-based filmmaker.

WATCH: Amber Morrison founded Bellingham Flower Farm in the throes of the pandemic. See how that saved her spirit. Video for The Tyee and What Works by Quinn Kelly.

Amber Morrison long dreamed of a life in medicine. She was the first in her family to earn a science degree and, for nearly a decade, worked full time as a licensed physician’s assistant who interviewed patients, diagnosed illnesses and helped in surgery.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and everything changed. Morrison, like many other frontline workers, went from being hailed as a hero to being assailed as an enemy. In the video above, she shares how it felt to live through those dark days of being chased to her car and spat upon by misinformed citizens, the stress spurring her to re-evaluate her career and find a new passion.

Morrison bucked a globalized industry by starting a small flower farm that models best practices in pesticide-free farming, plastic-free packaging, fair employment and reducing emissions by catering to a local market.

Today the Bellingham Flower Farm in Washington state sells more than 4,000 bouquets per year. Morrison, who continues to work part time as a physician’s assistant, has ambitious plans to expand her sustainable business.

In making this video over the past several months, we checked in with Morrison and her family several times while learning some concerning facts about the international flower trade.

The farming, transporting and selling of flowers is a $31-billion global industry. Among the top-producing countries are Kenya, Colombia, Ecuador and the Netherlands. Many of the pesticides used on flowers in major flower-producing countries contain compounds banned by the European Union, according to a 2021 report by the journal Environmental Pollution. Working conditions can be harsh. That grim reality in Kenya, for example, has been documented by Journalismfund Europe and BBC.

And then there’s the toll on the climate. According to one estimate, air-shipping buds across continents burns a lot of fossil fuel. In the month before Valentine’s Day alone, planes carrying flowers emit 360,000 tonnes of carbon — equivalent to the output of nearly 84,000 gas-powered vehicles driven for a year.

Countering those harmful trends is important to Morrison, but her motivation runs deeper. The day she hosted a neighbour at her farm for a very special visit brought it all into sharp focus, she explains in our video. Watch the short video at the top of this story to learn why the girl who wanted to work in hospitals when she grew up now considers the joyful act of raising flowers a “medical” achievement just as important.

This video and article run in a section of The Tyee called ‘What Works: The Business of a Healthy Bioregion,’ where you’ll find profiles of people creating the low-carbon, regenerative economy we need from Alaska to central California. Find out more about this project and its funders, Magic Canoe and the Salmon Nation Trust. [Tyee]

Read more: Environment

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