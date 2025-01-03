Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Media

We Did It! The Tyee Welcomes over 500 New Recurring Builders

All told, nearly 1,500 people gave to our year-end fundraising campaign. Wow.

Jeanette Ageson 3 Jan 2025The Tyee

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.

A group of 18 people pose. The makeup of the group is diverse by age, gender and ethnicity.
From all of us to Tyee Builder members, previous and new, we salute you!

What else can we say but thank you.

Early in December we told you our goal for the end of the year — to sign up 500 new recurring (either monthly or annual) Tyee Builders. And, wow, did you ever come through!

We ended up hitting our goal one day early. By Thursday morning, over 550 new recurring Builders had signed up to The Tyee.

Along with one-time contributors, in total 1,454 Tyee readers chose to support independent journalism during our campaign, and the contributions are still trickling in.

As a non-profit newsroom that operates without a paywall that would force people to pay to read our articles, fundraising drives like this are how we fuel our operations. It’s truly amazing how our readers continue to show up for us, and we don’t take your support for granted.

As members of The Tyee team explained in articles and emails during our drive, adding Builder members ensures The Tyee is well equipped to turn loose its journalists to cover the coming federal election and huge issues such as climate change and housing affordability. Just as important, everyone who gave this time around and all of our 10,000 members are sending a signal that independent journalism can flourish with reader support, strengthening democracy in tenuous times.

As editor-in-chief David Beers said to me as we eclipsed our goal earlier this week, “We are so lucky to be journalists with such broad support. Our many members not only supply us with resources and independence, they fill our hearts with energy to keep going.”

Our official campaign period is over, but of course, readers are welcome (and encouraged!) to sign up as contributing Tyee Builders at any time.

From everyone at The Tyee, we offer our deepest appreciation to our community of readers who help make our journalism happen. We couldn’t do it without you. [Tyee]

