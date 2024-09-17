Behold! The Tyee’s 2023 Impact Report

Every year, our team here at The Tyee publishes an in-depth report on how we operate, how we’re funded and what we’ve been able to accomplish with our readers’ support.

We think it’s just good manners to do so — after all, it’s totally free to read Tyee articles and subscribe to our newsletters. All we ask is that if you are a regular reader and would like to see us stick around and grow, sign up to contribute an amount that feels right to you.

To our ongoing delight, thousands of you continue to do that, and it’s the reason why our non-profit newsroom is alive and kicking, publishing multiple original stories every single weekday.

Supporting The Tyee is not like taking out a subscription to a newspaper — it’s a contribution toward the kind of journalism you want to see more of in our community. So it only feels fair that we share what we’re able to do with your help.

This year, we splashed out a bit. If you haven’t heard, in 2023 we turned 20 years old. So far we’ve celebrated by hosting a huge sold-out party at the Rio Theatre in Vancouver, published a bestselling anthology and broken our fundraising records to beef up our elections reporting team.

Now, as we close out this milestone year, we’re pleased to share with you our 2023 Impact Report, with 20 lessons from 20 years in independent journalism.

Inside you’ll find all the usual stuff — examples of our journalism making a real-world impact, information on how we’re funded, who is on our team and how we spend our money.

But we also wanted to take a moment to reflect on what we’ve learned along the way and how we’re in the place we are now — after all, The Tyee is one of the few journalism organizations in Canada that is steadily growing in an otherwise bleak landscape for news media.

While the overall industry trend is negative, we do think (we know!) it’s possible to have a thriving news operation that is dedicated to publishing high-quality journalism that serves its readers. We’ve been very fortunate along the way, of course, but we hope there are elements of our story that can be helpful for others who are keeping the craft of journalism alive.

Another fun element of this year’s edition: instead of just listing the names of our most generous supporters, like a lot of annual reports do, we managed to fit in the name of every individual who supported us in 2023 (aside from those who asked for their donation to remain anonymous), which is over 9,000 people! If you want to find your name in the report, just hit Ctrl+F and search for your last name. (If we messed this up and your name should be on there and it isn’t, please forgive us, we love you.)

If you are a Tyee Builder, our hats are off to you. Thank you for making the past 20 years possible and helping us set a path for 20 more.

And if you’re not a Tyee Builder but believe there should be more public interest, investigative journalism in the world, we invite you to join thousands of readers who have signed up to make that happen.