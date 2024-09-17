Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Behold! The Tyee’s 2023 Impact Report

Our annual report back to readers is hot off the presses.

Jeanette Ageson and David Beers 17 Sep 2024The Tyee

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee. David Beers is the founding editor of The Tyee and serves as current editor-in-chief.

Yellow sans-serif typeface reads ’20 Lessons from 20 Years’ atop a deep yellow background. Faint grey names float in the background of the lettering.
We made big leaps last year, thanks to Tyee Builders. Our annual report includes the name of every individual who supported us in 2023.

Every year, our team here at The Tyee publishes an in-depth report on how we operate, how we’re funded and what we’ve been able to accomplish with our readers’ support.

We think it’s just good manners to do so — after all, it’s totally free to read Tyee articles and subscribe to our newsletters. All we ask is that if you are a regular reader and would like to see us stick around and grow, sign up to contribute an amount that feels right to you.

To our ongoing delight, thousands of you continue to do that, and it’s the reason why our non-profit newsroom is alive and kicking, publishing multiple original stories every single weekday.

Supporting The Tyee is not like taking out a subscription to a newspaper — it’s a contribution toward the kind of journalism you want to see more of in our community. So it only feels fair that we share what we’re able to do with your help.

This year, we splashed out a bit. If you haven’t heard, in 2023 we turned 20 years old. So far we’ve celebrated by hosting a huge sold-out party at the Rio Theatre in Vancouver, published a bestselling anthology and broken our fundraising records to beef up our elections reporting team.

Now, as we close out this milestone year, we’re pleased to share with you our 2023 Impact Report, with 20 lessons from 20 years in independent journalism.

Inside you’ll find all the usual stuff — examples of our journalism making a real-world impact, information on how we’re funded, who is on our team and how we spend our money.

But we also wanted to take a moment to reflect on what we’ve learned along the way and how we’re in the place we are now — after all, The Tyee is one of the few journalism organizations in Canada that is steadily growing in an otherwise bleak landscape for news media.

While the overall industry trend is negative, we do think (we know!) it’s possible to have a thriving news operation that is dedicated to publishing high-quality journalism that serves its readers. We’ve been very fortunate along the way, of course, but we hope there are elements of our story that can be helpful for others who are keeping the craft of journalism alive.

Another fun element of this year’s edition: instead of just listing the names of our most generous supporters, like a lot of annual reports do, we managed to fit in the name of every individual who supported us in 2023 (aside from those who asked for their donation to remain anonymous), which is over 9,000 people! If you want to find your name in the report, just hit Ctrl+F and search for your last name. (If we messed this up and your name should be on there and it isn’t, please forgive us, we love you.)

If you are a Tyee Builder, our hats are off to you. Thank you for making the past 20 years possible and helping us set a path for 20 more.

And if you’re not a Tyee Builder but believe there should be more public interest, investigative journalism in the world, we invite you to join thousands of readers who have signed up to make that happen. [Tyee]

