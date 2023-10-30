Express Yourself! The Dalton Camp Award Is Up for Grabs

We’re living through a fast-moving, memorable era. As we enter the final months of this year, there is no shortage of real-time flashpoints that highlight the connections between media and democracy, where the tensions lie and how we can do better. If you’re a journalism student, a new writer or an enthusiastic reader who wishes you had more chances to publish, the organizers of the Dalton Camp Award have opened their call for 2024 essay submissions. And they need you.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Be Part of Transformative Change with the CCPA–BC The BC office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is returning with their annual gala. Join them in their drive for progressive policymaking.

Established in 2002 to honour late media commentator Dalton Camp, the $10,000 award is administered by Friends, a Canadian media advocacy non-profit based in Toronto. They’re seeking essay submissions from Canadian citizens or permanent residents with a specific focus on equity-serving groups and people who are newer to the writing scene. In addition to the $10,000 prize for a winning essay, this year’s Dalton Camp Award includes a $2,500 prize to recognize the work of a student journalist.

The Tyee is a Dalton Camp media partner and may publish the winning essay. The winner will join a varied crew of award winners. Previous award recipients include blogger and academic writer Phil Paine, writer and editor Sarah El-Shaarawi and The Tyee’s own Christopher Cheung, whose 2021 essay “Blind Spots” formed the basis of the successful, widely lauded “Under the White Gaze” newsletter.

Read all about the submission criteria and award details. It’s a fit time to reflect on the year we’ve seen in media and democracy, and what we need to make both work for more people.

Submissions are open now until Jan. 8, 2024, 8 p.m. EST.