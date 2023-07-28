The Tyee Blinked Off for a While. Here’s Why

Many readers have contacted us today to tell us The Tyee would not come up on their screens. Given the threatened blocking of Canadian news by Google and Meta, some wondered if this was the latest fallout of that stance taken by the digital giants against recently the Online News Act.

Welcome to The Tyee’s 2022 Impact Report read more

No, the reason was more ordinary. The server operated by the company we contract with to beam the Tyee’s stories to the internet stopped working at about 9:45 a.m. Pacific time. Broke down. Went kaput.

It’s the second time this has happened this week. And this time the outage lasted longer — about 7 hours.

What it meant is that people who received our e-newsletters came up empty when they clicked on our headlines. People who clicked on Tyee links in social media met the same frustrating result. And visitors to the site were locked out.

Until 4:30 p.m. PDT that is. The server, we are told, is fixed. Which means The Tyee is back online and you can click on newsletter and social media links and find us again on the web.

In the meantime, thanks for the concern and support many of you showed when we disappeared. When we report and publish our stories, we hold in our minds always the readers of The Tyee who we’ve come to know are caring and engaged.

Today offered further proof.