Welcome to The Tyee’s 2022 Impact Report

The Tyee’s 2022 Impact Report is hot off the presses and we’re delighted to share it with you.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Stay Sharp on Alberta. Sign up for Alberta Edge The Tyee launches a new free newsletter with fresh reporting and curated must reads. Just in time for the big vote.

The Tyee is non-profit and, as you may have noticed, we don’t have a paywall or charge to read our articles. The only reason we’re pulling this off is because we have the support of thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders who contribute an amount that works for them, at the frequency they choose.

Since we’ve asked for your support for our journalism, we think it’s only fair to give you a peek behind the scenes to help understand how we operate, how we spend money and what we’re able to achieve with your support.

Last year, we hit a major milestone with our Tyee Builders program — our method of enabling reader financial support going back over a decade. For the first time, we brought in a little over a million dollars in revenue from Tyee Builders. Wow! This came from around 9,880 members of our community making contributions ranging from two dollars to several thousand. Total Builder contributions currently make up the single largest revenue source in our budget, about half.

We think that’s a major accomplishment at a time when news outlets are closing down or laying off reporters and everyone is searching for ways to make no-junk journalism a sustainable enterprise.

This consistent support from our readers means we get to train our attention on a simple goal – producing top-notch coverage that you can’t read anywhere else. And it means we can make our stories available for free to anyone who wants to read them, regardless of their ability to pay.

In short, The Tyee is a conscious collaboration with our readers. Together we are making history by showing a new model for independent journalism that just might work.

So if you are a Tyee Builder, take a bow.

Gauging impact

It can be hard to measure the success of journalism if your primary goal isn’t necessarily to maximize page views or sell subscriptions. We choose to track impact. By that we mean some tangible forward motion on an issue or public dialogue, aided by our investigative or solutions-focused journalism. Throughout the year we note these “impact moments” so that we can share them with you.

We encourage you to read the full report. Here are just a few highlights: