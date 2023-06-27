We Asked for Your Ideas and Support. You Came Through!

A quick note about our spring member drive. Thanks to hundreds of supporters, we smashed our initial goal of $50,000 in new one-time and recurring contributions last week. So, we upped the ante and announced a stretch goal of $70,000. With the extra support, we’ll invest in journalism about the state of our forests.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Celebrate Indigenous History Month with These Great BC Books Engage with powerful memoir and literary excellence with these three titles from local publishers.

By our deadline last night, we received $65,000 and more keeps rolling in. We are humbled. To see the full list of new recurring and one-time donors (unless they chose to remain anonymous), check out our donor page.

We received something else extremely valuable. Over 1,000 thoughtful written responses to our question: What are the conversations we need to be having now? You can be sure we are poring over your suggestions and they will be represented in our future coverage.

There are many exciting and satisfying things that come with working at The Tyee. Our tight-knit team works hard to put out original, deeply reported stories that you won’t read anywhere else. To see these stories get shared widely and have impact is rewarding.

Another equally exciting aspect of working at The Tyee has to do with charting a new path forward for independent media in Canada. The Tyee has been asking readers to financially support the publication for over 10 years now. When we started crowdfunding for journalism was still an experiment, and considered by many an odd one at that.

Welcome to The Tyee’s 2022 Impact Report read more

A decade later, our Tyee Builder program has become the central pillar of our organization, the thing that makes our whole publication possible.

At a time when social media giants are threatening to block Canadian news, we’re happy to see that there is a growing number of readers who value a paywall-free, independent news site, and they are willing to keep it that way by supporting it with their dollars. It’s no exaggeration to say we could not do this without them.

We’ll continue to work hard and put these new resources to their highest and best use. From everyone here at The Tyee, our deepest thanks.

And though our campaign is officially over, if you have a hankering to become a Tyee Builder, giving any amount you choose, visit our support page to find out more. And welcome aboard this effort to keep independent journalism thriving.