We Asked for Your Ideas and Support. You Came Through!

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Tyee News
Media

We Asked for Your Ideas and Support. You Came Through!

A big thanks to Tyee Builders for making our spring fundraiser a success.

Jeanette Ageson and David Beers TodayThe Tyee

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee. David Beers is editor-in-chief.

Three reporters stand with the vehicles they use for transport, one in front of a car and two others with bicycles.
Tyee reporters, from left, Chris Cheung (urban change); Michelle Gamage (health) and Jen St. Denis (housing and civic affairs). Thanks for turning our team loose on your key issues by giving them your support.

A quick note about our spring member drive. Thanks to hundreds of supporters, we smashed our initial goal of $50,000 in new one-time and recurring contributions last week. So, we upped the ante and announced a stretch goal of $70,000. With the extra support, we’ll invest in journalism about the state of our forests.

By our deadline last night, we received $65,000 and more keeps rolling in. We are humbled. To see the full list of new recurring and one-time donors (unless they chose to remain anonymous), check out our donor page.

We received something else extremely valuable. Over 1,000 thoughtful written responses to our question: What are the conversations we need to be having now? You can be sure we are poring over your suggestions and they will be represented in our future coverage.

There are many exciting and satisfying things that come with working at The Tyee. Our tight-knit team works hard to put out original, deeply reported stories that you won’t read anywhere else. To see these stories get shared widely and have impact is rewarding.

Another equally exciting aspect of working at The Tyee has to do with charting a new path forward for independent media in Canada. The Tyee has been asking readers to financially support the publication for over 10 years now. When we started crowdfunding for journalism was still an experiment, and considered by many an odd one at that.

A decade later, our Tyee Builder program has become the central pillar of our organization, the thing that makes our whole publication possible.

At a time when social media giants are threatening to block Canadian news, we’re happy to see that there is a growing number of readers who value a paywall-free, independent news site, and they are willing to keep it that way by supporting it with their dollars. It’s no exaggeration to say we could not do this without them.

We’ll continue to work hard and put these new resources to their highest and best use. From everyone here at The Tyee, our deepest thanks.

And though our campaign is officially over, if you have a hankering to become a Tyee Builder, giving any amount you choose, visit our support page to find out more. And welcome aboard this effort to keep independent journalism thriving. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll