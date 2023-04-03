Please Share The Tyee’s Free Newsletter. Here’s What’s in It For You!

About a month ago, we came to you with a new kind of ask to help The Tyee thrive.

It costs you nothing but it really helps us out.

We asked: Become ambassadors for The Tyee. How? By inviting folks you know to subscribe to our free newsletter.

And in exchange, we’d reward you with public thanks, custom Tyee swag, and an opportunity to get to know the people behind The Tyee even better.

What prompted this is we learned about a cool new digital tool we could invite you to use.

We knew that a lot of readers of The Tyee learn about us from friends and family.

The new tool allows a newsletter subscriber (you?) to track how many newsletter subscriptions they inspire others to sign up for. We liked that the tool allows us to celebrate and reward such behaviour! Our plan was to try it out for a few weeks and see how it works.

So far we know quite a few of you have responded to the call.

And now we’re in the final week of our ambassador campaign.

So, to inspire even more sharing, celebrating and rewarding, we’re lowering the amount of referrals you need to hit to access our fun rewards.

That means, until Sunday, here’s how many people need to sign up using your unique referral link (which you can grab here) to get your ambassador rewards:

1 referral: Shout-out in our daily newsletter

2 referrals: Copy of our e-book Under the White Gaze, a pop-up newsletter project by Tyee reporter Christopher Cheung

3 referrals: Custom Tyee lapel pin

5 referrals: Virtual coffee with a Tyee editor

6 referrals: Custom Tyee mini reporter’s notebook

7 referrals: Tyee tote bag

12 referrals: Tyee mug

As we mentioned in the original announcement, email is the very best way that we connect with readers and get them our independent journalism. And it’s the best way for us to connect with people who might consider supporting our journalism through our Tyee Builders program.

If you value getting The Tyee’s daily newsletter and you know some folks who might as well, spread the word!

You’ll help someone discover something they’ll enjoy, and you’ll help grow independent media in Canada.

Go here to grab your link and get sharing.

Ambassador, we salute you! We really appreciate you spreading the good word about The Tyee.