Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Tyee News
Media

Please Share The Tyee’s Free Newsletter. Here’s What’s in It For You!

We’ve made it easy and now even more rewarding when your friends sign up for the Daily Catch.

Jeanette Ageson TodayTheTyee.ca

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.

A black tote bag with the words The Tyee in white brims over with items including a notepad, coffee mug and a silver fish pin.
Did someone say swag? We rely on word of mouth to grow our community. We figured out a way to reward you for that.

About a month ago, we came to you with a new kind of ask to help The Tyee thrive.

It costs you nothing but it really helps us out.

We asked: Become ambassadors for The Tyee. How? By inviting folks you know to subscribe to our free newsletter.

And in exchange, we’d reward you with public thanks, custom Tyee swag, and an opportunity to get to know the people behind The Tyee even better.

What prompted this is we learned about a cool new digital tool we could invite you to use.

We knew that a lot of readers of The Tyee learn about us from friends and family.

The new tool allows a newsletter subscriber (you?) to track how many newsletter subscriptions they inspire others to sign up for. We liked that the tool allows us to celebrate and reward such behaviour! Our plan was to try it out for a few weeks and see how it works.

So far we know quite a few of you have responded to the call.

And now we’re in the final week of our ambassador campaign.

So, to inspire even more sharing, celebrating and rewarding, we’re lowering the amount of referrals you need to hit to access our fun rewards.

That means, until Sunday, here’s how many people need to sign up using your unique referral link (which you can grab here) to get your ambassador rewards:

As we mentioned in the original announcement, email is the very best way that we connect with readers and get them our independent journalism. And it’s the best way for us to connect with people who might consider supporting our journalism through our Tyee Builders program.

If you value getting The Tyee’s daily newsletter and you know some folks who might as well, spread the word!

You’ll help someone discover something they’ll enjoy, and you’ll help grow independent media in Canada.

Go here to grab your link and get sharing.

Ambassador, we salute you! We really appreciate you spreading the good word about The Tyee. [Tyee]

