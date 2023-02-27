A New Way to Get Good Journalism Out into the World

The Tyee works because of reader support.
Join us now.

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Tyee News
Media

A New Way to Get Good Journalism Out into the World

Share The Tyee’s free newsletter, get rewarded. Help us spread the word.

Jeanette Ageson 27 Feb 2023TheTyee.ca

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.
A black tote bag that reads ‘The Tyee’ is set against a teal background. It is filled with Tyee swag — a cup, notebook and notecard with pin.
Get custom Tyee swag when your friends sign up for our free daily newsletter. Image by The Tyee.

If you’re a regular around these parts, we assume (hope?) you value the work we do here at The Tyee — from fact-checking politicians and exposing corporate interests, to in-depth stories about human rights and the climate crisis. We value it, too. That's why we're always trying to let more people know about us.

The beautiful thing about The Tyee is that over the years, we’ve grown with the help of our readers. Every time someone shares a story, forwards our newsletter, or signs up to our Tyee Builders program, they’re helping grow and sustain our non-profit, independent newsroom.

Every year it seems like a new social media or tech innovation comes around to reach people, but we have found, as many others have found, that email — good old, '90s-era email — is the best way to connect with readers and get our stories out to people. No secretive algorithms that elevate rage-inducing stories for “engagement.” No need to shrink down our stories to 30-second video snippets.

We make all of our articles available for free because we want our work to reach as many people as possible with as few barriers as possible. So we’re kicking off a campaign to enlist our most dedicated readers to help grow the number of people getting our free daily newsletter.

If The Tyee’s journalism adds something to your day, and if you think a friend, a family member, or a colleague would enjoy it, too, we’d love it if you let them know. It's super easy.

If you are already on our daily newsletter list, check your email — you should have a message there with your unique referral link. If not, head on over to this page, sign up and get your link.

If you share our newsletter with that link, and the receiver subscribes to The Tyee because of you, you’ll automatically earn free rewards.

You can earn a special shout-out in our newsletters, a Tyee tote bag or mug, or even a one-on-one coffee with an editor.

It’s a popular method in the media industry of growing readership, which in turn allows us to fund more impactful journalism, so we’re trying it out at The Tyee. Our goal is to add 6,000 new subscribers in the next six weeks.

Thanks for starting a conversation about The Tyee! [Tyee]

Read more: Media

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Are You Engaging with Black History Month?

Take this week's poll