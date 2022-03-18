Welcome to the Tyee’s 2021 Impact Report

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Tyee News
Media

Welcome to the Tyee’s 2021 Impact Report

Curious about what our journalism accomplished and how we’re progressing? Dive in.

Jeanette Ageson and David Beers TodayTheTyee.ca

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.
Dave Beers is founding editor of The Tyee.
TyeeImpactReport2021.jpg
Our report to you. Read it here.

If you’re a regular visitor to The Tyee you might have questions. Like, what are the sources of this site’s money? How many original stories a year does it publish? And what kind of impact does the journalism found here have in the wider world?

That’s why we publish The Tyee’s annual impact report. Have a look at what we were able to accomplish in 2021.

We started creating and sharing these reports a few years ago. They grow out of a frequent conversation we have at The Tyee. How do we know if our journalism is having a positive impact in the world? If we’re not driven by profit or getting the most page views possible by any means necessary, how do we measure our success as a publication?

Our solution was to start keeping track of any instances we notice where Tyee journalism has a positive effect. We mark it an “impact” if there is a clear connection between our stories and increased awareness of an issue. Or we’ve made apparent a previously overlooked problem, triggering response. Or it’s clear that our work has sparked an important conversation and is being cited as the public discussion unfolds.

Just a few examples you’ll find in our report of impacts that flowed from our reporting last year: Vaccine appointments were made accessible to more Chinatown seniors, tanker traffic was halted in a key waterway, and people learned about and gained access to needed financial support.

We measured The Tyee’s success last year with other milestones of progress. Our impact report will inform you about our switch to non-profit status, our growing team, awards and new journalism projects.

We truly couldn’t continue to publish all of our results-getting journalism and keep it free and open for all to read without the support of thousands of Tyee Builders.

What is a Tyee Builder, you ask?

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute to the Tyee’s editorial budget on a monthly or one-time basis. In 2021, contributions from Tyee Builders made up a full 47 per cent of our budget. We’re over-the-moon grateful for our Tyee Builders, and we really can’t do this without them. If that sounds like a group you want to be a part of, join now.

Thanks for another great year, and here’s to many more. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: What Do You Think of Our New Look?

Take this week's poll