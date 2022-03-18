Welcome to the Tyee’s 2021 Impact Report

If you’re a regular visitor to The Tyee you might have questions. Like, what are the sources of this site’s money? How many original stories a year does it publish? And what kind of impact does the journalism found here have in the wider world?

That’s why we publish The Tyee’s annual impact report. Have a look at what we were able to accomplish in 2021.

We started creating and sharing these reports a few years ago. They grow out of a frequent conversation we have at The Tyee. How do we know if our journalism is having a positive impact in the world? If we’re not driven by profit or getting the most page views possible by any means necessary, how do we measure our success as a publication?

Our solution was to start keeping track of any instances we notice where Tyee journalism has a positive effect. We mark it an “impact” if there is a clear connection between our stories and increased awareness of an issue. Or we’ve made apparent a previously overlooked problem, triggering response. Or it’s clear that our work has sparked an important conversation and is being cited as the public discussion unfolds.

Just a few examples you’ll find in our report of impacts that flowed from our reporting last year: Vaccine appointments were made accessible to more Chinatown seniors, tanker traffic was halted in a key waterway, and people learned about and gained access to needed financial support.

We measured The Tyee’s success last year with other milestones of progress. Our impact report will inform you about our switch to non-profit status, our growing team, awards and new journalism projects.

We truly couldn’t continue to publish all of our results-getting journalism and keep it free and open for all to read without the support of thousands of Tyee Builders.

What is a Tyee Builder, you ask?

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute to the Tyee’s editorial budget on a monthly or one-time basis. In 2021, contributions from Tyee Builders made up a full 47 per cent of our budget. We’re over-the-moon grateful for our Tyee Builders, and we really can’t do this without them. If that sounds like a group you want to be a part of, join now.

Thanks for another great year, and here’s to many more.