The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

Support The Tyee Today ➡
Want Some Good News? Hear How Extinctions Were Stopped

Join Andy Wright on Thursday as we launch his book and Science World exhibit about the work of Island Conservation.

David Beers Today | TheTyee.ca

David Beers is founding editor of The Tyee.
AndrewWrightCameraFocus.jpg
Nature photographer and conservationist Andy Wright spent over a decade documenting preservation of species on five global islands. He details successes Thursday.

Andy Wright already knew plenty about rewiring systems to get them working properly. He was, after all, an accomplished engineer before he took on his biggest troubleshooting project of all: ending extinctions.

If that sounds grandiose, bear in mind that in many small ecosystems around the world, distinct species thrive... until they are at the mercy of invasive rivals, often delivered to their worlds by humans.

For over a decade, Wright has joined his considerable abilities as a photographer and writer to the cause of Island Conservation, a non-profit that targets islands where restoring habitat and ecological balance can save species from vanishing for all time. His documented work with Island Conservation has appeared in The Tyee and elsewhere, and now is the subject of a magnificent new book called The Pelican’s Paradise and an accompanying exhibit at Science World.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, Wright and Island Conservation colleague Gregg Howald will join Linda Solomon Wood of the National Observer (where Wright’s work has also appeared) and me, for something we all could use right about now: an evening of good news. Details here.

Wright and Howald will tell how and where the fight against extinctions is being waged successfully, and share some of the powerful images Wright has captured on Gwaii Haanas, Canada; Okinoshima, Japan; Kaho’olawe, Hawaii; Palmyra Atoll, Northern Line Islands, South Pacific; Isla Floreana and Seymour Norte, Galapagos. “The recovery work requires determination and endurance,” says Wright, “but the outcomes are profoundly important and spectacular to experience.”

The goal sounds as simple as it is profound: remove invasive species from fragile ecosystems to protect native biodiversity. Consider, though, what it entails to eliminate every rat flourishing on Okinoshima Island in order to save the last 30 breeding pairs of the Japanese murrelet. You may ask: What right do humans have to play gods, choosing the success of one species over another? Wright understands such ethical qualms, but says as human activity blots out biodiversity around the world, here are opportunities to restore it. A domino effect goes in both directions. Extinctions impoverish ecosystems, leading to more extinctions. But restoration of biodiversity strengthens many species at once in a network of mutual support.

FightingExtinctionsExhibit.jpg
Part of the Preventing Extinctions exhibit at Science World featuring photographs and writing by Andy Wright about the work of Islands Conservation.

As Wright wrote about his visit to Okinoshima Island in The Tyee:

“Globally, over the last 500 years, 80 per cent of all extinctions have occurred on islands as a result of the deliberate or inadvertent introduction of invasive species.

“Feral goats, cats and rats are the usual suspects. Island life is different than continental life, primarily because of a constrained number of species and the absence of pressure from predators or vegetation-grazing mammals. Consequently, islands are ill-equipped to respond to rapidly changing habitat or predation.

“Of 8,000 islands globally impacted by such invasions, an estimated 500 are amenable to rehabilitation.

Many will recognize the term Anthropocene, the name given to this era marked by a rapid decline in biodiversity caused by pollution, climate change and the spread of invasive species. Wright suggests we can turn the corner towards what he has named the Accretocene, where humans drive the growth of biodiversity growth rather than hinder it.

“It is my hope,” he says, that his book, the exhibit and Thursday night’s conversation, “whisk you to another place and leave you compelled to contribute to the creation of an Accretocene.” That should give you a sense of Andy Wright’s sense of adventure mixed with optimism about the power of conservation. He’s constantly on the lookout for the next doable project on behalf of Earth’s natural splendour.

582px version of PelicansParadiseBook.jpg
Proceeds from sales of Andy Wright’s new book sold at Science World go to support the centre. Proceeds from ebook versions sold go to The Tyee and the National Observer.

Thursday’s event begins at 7 p.m. PST. Attendance is online only and free of charge. You can register via the National Observer.

If you’d like to visit the exhibit in person, Science World is open to the public but with limited admittance numbers. Book your visit at their website. For a virtual look, check out the exhibit here.

Wright’s hardcover book, which chronicles his five island visits to battle extinctions, can be ordered online or purchased at Science World, and all proceeds from such sales go to that institution. The Pelican’s Paradise is also available as a less expensive ebook, and Wright is donating all proceeds for its sales to be split between The Tyee and the National Observer.

Hope to see you Thursday! [Tyee]

