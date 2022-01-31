Dive Deep with a Paid Fellowship at The Tyee

If you are a young journalist looking to extend your abilities and create the best work you’ve ever done, consider spending six months at The Tyee. Apply to be our next Tula Immersion Journalism Fellow. Here are the details:

The Tula Foundation believes in helping develop the next generation of public interest journalists. Its fellowship program places students or very early career journalists at The Tyee for a paid six-month term.

Read about the Tula Foundation here.

The opportunities to become immersed are enhanced by the fellowship’s ties to British Columbia. Applicants are encouraged — though not required — to seek to pursue a fellowship involving deep immersion in issues for which British Columbia might serve as an ideal laboratory. The journalism could focus, for example, on labour, the environment, technology, Indigenous affairs, public health, multiculturalism, urban design, etc.

Placement

The Tyee is an award-winning online magazine of news, ideas and solutions focused on British Columbia, the wider bioregion known as Cascadia, and beyond. Our editorially independent team publishes short and long-form, multi-media journalism that tackles social and environmental issues through explanatory, investigative and solutions-focused reporting and analysis.

Fellowship

The primary goal of the fellowship is to produce one in-depth piece or, possibly, a series of pieces on one topic. The exact nature of the piece (form, length, scope) will depend on the skills, experience and interests of fellow, who will receive close mentorship throughout.

The fellow will also have the opportunity to gain experience in other areas depending on time available and interest. This could include: fact-checking, researching, writing, newsletter prep, editing, photography, videography, video editing, data visualization, motion graphics, animation, and/or illustration.

Says outgoing fellow Zoë Yunker, “My time at The Tyee was the perfect incubation pod for my evolving craft. I got to work with brilliant mentors invested in my development, and I had time to develop sources, deepen my knowledge and tell in-depth stories. Most of all, I got to hang out with the kind, hilarious and generally wonderful Tyee Team.”

Skills and qualifications

We will consider upper-year students or recent graduates from programs in journalism, writing, communications, or similar course of study. Other degrees will be considered if supplemented by journalism or writing experience.

We are looking for a self-starter who can work independently, yet collaboratively, as part of a team.

We value creativity and teamwork.

Experience with digital media is a strong asset.

Candidates should have a strong knowledge of British Columbia or the Pacific Northwest.

Pay, timing and logistics

Ideally fellows would be physically present in the publication’s office, but with COVID that may not be practical, or possible for 2022, in which case candidates can work from their current location if they have reliable and fast internet access.

Pay is $3,500 CAD per month.

Term will be May to October 2022. There is some flexibility in dates.

To apply

The fellowship posting is here. Please submit cover letter, resumé and relevant samples of your work (or include a link to samples in cover letter or resumé) to this link. The letter should include a short description of the in-depth journalism project you have in mind pursuing, including the previous related academic and/or journalistic work in this area you bring to the project.

While we appreciate your interest, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Closing date is March 1.

Please email any questions about the Tula Immersion Journalism Fellowship at The Tyee to David Beers at dbeers [at] thetyee [dot] ca.

Good luck!