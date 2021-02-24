The Tyee newsroom is ready to welcome our next emerging Indigenous reporting fellow for an eight-week paid internship. Applications are open now.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Let’s Talk about The Tyee’s Impact Browse our report to see what we were able to do with reader support in 2020.

Let’s Talk about The Tyee’s Impact The Tyee Is Hiring Its Fifth Emerging Indigenous Reporting Fellow This is an eight-week paid position offered through a partnership with Journalists for Human Rights. Come join our team!

Through our partnership with Journalists for Human Rights, we’re able to offer this opportunity starting no later than mid-April. The internship will take place remotely due to the pandemic, but a candidate based on the West Coast is preferred.

Fellows quickly become a part of our reporting team, covering public-interest stories that matter to them.

Past fellows have gone on to great things.

Our first fellow, Emilee Gilpin, took on full-time reporting work at the National Observer after her time at The Tyee. She is now the managing editor of IndigiNews Media.

Andrea Smith, our second fellow, was nominated for a national Canadian Association of Journalists award for her Tyee work and continues to freelance for The Tyee.

Jamin Mike, our third fellow, was also nominated for a national Canadian Association of Journalists award for his work. He is now an associate publicist at the House of Anansi. (Find our interview on his experience in our newsroom here.)

“The Tyee was a great place to train as an Indigenous reporter because of the excellent mentors and editorial team,” said Mike. “I found The Tyee is committed to responsible, quality journalism, and this internship is an opportunity for young reporters to learn that.”

Our most recent fellow, Missy Johnson, is currently working at the CBC.

The successful candidate will join our team and work with Tyee editors to develop a reporting project on a public interest issue, while also having the opportunity to work on breaking stories. We’re looking for someone with big ideas and a commitment to creative journalism.

The position is made possible through JHR’s Indigenous Reporters Program with funding from the RBC Foundation in support of RBC Future Launch. The program aims to increase the quality and quantity of Indigenous stories and voices in Canadian media, as well as offer Indigenous youth a pathway toward a journalism career.

The funding provided by JHR is matched through The Tyee by an anonymous donor from a first-generation Chinese-Canadian family in Vancouver who has been grateful to be living and working on unceded Coast Salish territory for the past five decades.

The deadline to apply is March 12, 2021. We are aiming for a starting time of mid-April 2020 at the latest. Applicants will identify as Indigenous (First Nations, Métis or Inuit).

For more information on how to apply and details on the position, go here.

When you apply, indicate that you are applying for an internship (not a bursary) and include in your cover letter that you would like to work at The Tyee.