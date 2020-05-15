You’re Invited to Join Reporter Chris Cheung Online

In our “new normal” daily Tyee staff Zoom calls, we have started doing show and tell to break the ice before getting down to work. It has been surprisingly fun and personal insight into people’s lives. Besides the obvious and unadulterated joy of a child or pet making a cameo appearance, seeing viney house plants (some in need of water), childhood stuffed toys with crocheted overalls, hand-painted art and favourite recipes has deepened our perspectives on each other.

We want you to get to know the folks in The Tyee family as well as enjoy their interesting thoughts and writing. This prompted us to document conversation and share them with you. We are pleased to present our lively, new interview series: Three Things!

Each session, we start with a show-and-tell item from our speaker and then use that as a jumping off point to talk about a set of three things that are on their mind. These things could be anything from books they are reading, to changes they want to see in their community or even things that give them hope. Every interview will be different but the constant is honest conversation, personal perspectives and the delight of learning something new.

Our first, short-and-sweet, 30-minute interview is with our beloved urban issues reporter Christopher Cheung. When Chris isn’t making delightful raspberry caramels (that are sorely missed by everyone at The Tyee), he is exploring the city with a keen eye for detail and an interest in surfacing stories from people and places in our region that are often neglected or misrepresented. His profile on the refugee journey of Vancouver’s baklava man, and more recently on homeless writer Stanley Woodvine and five Lower Mainland grocers who specialize in staple food for immigrant communities, are examples of how he amplifies voices left out of the mainstream.

It seems fitting that his interview topic is: Three groups I want to hear from. It will be a broad conversation about representation in media, and how to connect to communities who are often not asked to comment on news stories. The interview will livestream on Wednesday, May 20 at 1 p.m. PST. Click here to register for one of the 100 spots in the webinar. If the webinar fills up, you can catch our livestream on Facebook and Youtube (links in the webinar registration).

If you are someone who is impressed by credentials, Chris has appeared on CBC, CKNW's Lynda Steele Show, Canadaland and spoken at events hosted by the City of Vancouver and the Planning Institute of B.C. This conversation will be informal, personal and hosted by me, Emma Cooper, The Tyee’s outreach manager and resident comedian.

With all of these wonderful brains and varied viewpoints, this promises to be a lovely time and a little pause or perk in the weekly routine. See you on Wednesday at 1 p.m. PST!