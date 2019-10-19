You Ordered, We Deliver. All Your Tyee Election Coverage Right Here!

Over the past two months, The Tyee has been working overtime pursuing answers to questions identified by you through our reader-powered election reporting plan.

THE BIG SIX QUESTIONS WE TACKLED In our fundraiser we asked readers to identify five top election questions we should pursue and ask candidates. Over 1,000 of you gave enough money beyond our target that we added a sixth question. The questions we tackled: 1. Do you agree Canada should be on an emergency footing regarding climate change, and if so what actions will your party take? 2. What are the tax loopholes in Canada, how have other countries closed them, what are candidates willing to do to assure the rich pay their fair share and reverse the widening wealth gap? 3. How do we transition to a green economy without causing mass unemployment and upheaval? 4. What would you do in the next 36 months to improve housing in and provide potable water to remote First Nations communities? 5. What would it mean to include dental care and pharmacare as part of government-funded health care, and where do candidates stand? 6. The Liberals won after promising to reform our first-past-the-post voting system. Instead they killed the reform. But did they? What advocacy have people been doing and what are politicians’ promises this time around?

So how, and why, did we seek our marching orders from you?

Way back in the springtime, when the election seemed so far away, The Tyee team was thinking about how we were going to approach our reporting leading up to the vote.

Being a small but mighty newsroom, we don’t have the resources to report on absolutely everything or send reporters on the campaign trails.

What were the big issues likely to be? Months out from the election, it was hard to say.

Instead of leaving the decision up to a handful of people sitting in a meeting room, we invited readers to help us develop our reporting plan. We put out a call to readers to send in what you wanted to be part of the public conversation during the election, and then we asked readers to help us prioritize what to report on.

This method (dubbed The Citizens Agenda by NYU professor Jay Rosen) helped our reporting team immensely — it gave us a mandate from readers and made really clear what to focus on.

Readers not only help us develop the plan, they also chipped in to our reporting fund so we could do the best job possible. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — Tyee readers are the best. Thank you for your support! (And if you’d like to help The Tyee do more investigative public-interest journalism, please consider joining Tyee Builders and sign up for a monthly contribution).

Along the way, we did dozens of other election-related investigations and analyses as well. You can find all of it by clicking our Canada Votes 2019 page.

We also tried something new (for us) this election season: a new pop-up (meaning, temporary) election-focused newsletter called The Run. Each edition of The Run, created and edited by Olamide Olaniyan, editorial assistant at The Tyee, featured an original essay about some aspect of the election.

If you missed getting The Run sent to your inbox, here’s a list of all the essays:

We also want to thank everyone who came out to The Tyee’s Debate-a-Palooza on Oct. 7. Just after the federal leaders’ English debate ended, Tyee readers and our whipsmart panelists Kai Nagata, Jessica Pigeau, Steve Burgess, Wawmeesh Hamilton and MC Emma Cooper gathered to dissect and riff. Thanks to all who came out. We’ll post some video clips from the night soon; for now watch a sampler here.

Whatever the outcome Monday night, thanks for pitching in, commenting, sharing, showing up and taking part in The Tyee’s election coverage this year.

We couldn’t have done it without you.

And after the votes are counted, and a new political landscape lies before us waiting to be explored, we’ll keep doing what we love to do. With you. And for you.