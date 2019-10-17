We value: Our readers.
The Election and Electoral Reform: A Tyee Reader

You asked about the 2015 Liberal promise; we answered with who’s doing what in 2019.

Christopher Guly Today | TheTyee.ca

Christopher Guly is an Ottawa-based journalist and member of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.
SinghMayTrudeauMicrophones.jpg
Recapping The Tyee’s election stories on the issue of electoral reform. Photo of Jagmeet Singh from Flickr via Canada’s NDP. Photo of Elizabeth May via The Tyee. Photo of Justin Trudeau from Shutterstock.

When we asked readers to help guide our election coverage, they wanted us to explore a potentially game-changing promise made — and abandoned — by the Liberals in 2015.

We summarized the question this way.

“The Liberals won after promising to reform our first-past-the-post voting system. Instead they killed the reform. But did they? What advocacy have people been doing and what are politicians’ promises this time around?”

Here’s how we answered.

We wrote about the positions of the two major parties — the Greens and the New Democrats — still pushing for electoral reform.

Tom McMahon offered Tyee readers a deep look at the way those parties were handling of the issue, concluding that they were too timid in promising change. Then we followed up with where the Liberals stand on the issue four years later.

And we concluded with profiles of four advocates who plan to keep the dream of proportional representation alive after Monday’s vote.

The issue of electoral reform resonated with our readers and resulted in thousands of shares of and hundreds of comments on our reporting on the issue.

Based on the feedback, most of you would like to see a change in the way we vote. And if that’s an important factor when you head to the ballot box, here’s where the main national parties stand on electoral reform based on their 2019 campaign platforms.

If, as expected, Monday’s election results in a minority government, electoral-reform supporters could see their dream of proportional representation advanced in Parliament. [Tyee]

