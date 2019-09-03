Your Guide to The Tyee’s Redesigned Home Page

To start, let’s just note that in our Tyee logo the sun used to be green and now it’s yellow. We made the sun yellow because, well, the sun isn’t green. Then we liked the yellow so much we incorporated it throughout the site. Bye, bye green.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Tyee Joins Global Network for Better Reporting on Climate Crisis More than 60 other news orgs sign onto Covering Climate Now.

In the masthead to the left of the Tyee logo you’ll find we state our values. Click on links to read about our commitment to you and our B.C. home, our funding, our impact and our principles.

To the right of the logo we extend an invitation to help us thrive and make a difference by getting our headlines or joining the thousands of people who give money to support our journalism.

That relationship is key to The Tyee’s future. We have set a goal of becoming a non-profit that is majority reader funded – without a paywall – and to anyone who calls us crazy we point to a little outfit called The Guardian newspaper which is in the black this year with the same model.

For readability, we’ve changed the home page headlines font from that former green italic to a non-italic bold, black serif. This now matches the style we’d already put in place on our article pages.

As you scroll down our latest headlines don’t miss the rectangular button that says More Recent Stories. Click on that and, voila, eight more recent stories appear.

Next stop, a new section called Tyee Insider. This is where we say a very yellow hello to you our readers. We showcase your best comments and enlist your views via a poll. Here you’ll also get updates on Tyee events, contests, impact moments and fundraising efforts.

Please pay special attention to the poll we offer within today’s Tyee Insider zone. It’s your chance to tell us what you think of the new design.

Then comes our Election 2019 section, displaying our most recent pieces about the federal contest. We hope the political junkies among our readers will find this a handy destination as the battle unfolds.

After that, Deep Dive, where we pull from Tyee stories current and past to provide a thorough briefing on pressing issues of the moment. Today, we’re diving deep into how politicians are tapping hate movements in the run-up to the election. We’d love to hear your ideas for Deep Dive topics. You are always invited to contact us by email: info [at] thetyee.ca.

Below Deep Dive, we’ve tucked our tally of which Tyee stories are Most Popular, Most Commented upon, and Most Emailed.

Next, another new feature, Editor’s Pick. We’ll always sprinkle one or two into our home page to remind you of recent pieces that are creating buzz or matter to the moment.

Almost done scrolling. You’ve arrived at Reported Elsewhere – ten or so headlines our team collectively curates from around the web with our readers’ interests and values in mind. This has been a very popular Tyee feature over the years, so we’ll keep bringing it to you daily.

At the foot of our new home page find an invitation to become a Builder helping us do more and better journalism. And then links to all aspects of our operation including our revamped About The Tyee page.

We tweaked our story pages, too

The serif typeface we now use on our homepage is Miller. We’ve switched to that on our story pages, too, though you might not notice right away since we’d already employed a bold, serif typeface for headlines. The biggest change we’ve made is in the body text. It’s now Miller serif, too, rather than the sans serif body text we’d been using before. Many readers had expressed they find serif type easier to read in the body of stories. We agree.

All of The Tyee web site is assembled according to the principles of Responsive Design. Which means it’s put together as modules which can compress or expand and rearrange themselves depending on which digital device you are using. This gives us great flexibility and will allow us to rearrange or subtract elements on the home page or add new ones. Again, we welcome your ideas sent to info [at] thetyee.ca.

The team behind the new look

The Tyee’s newly unveiled redesign is the product of months of careful, creative thinking by the whole team. Driving the project have been designer Alex Grunenfelder, Tyee web director Bryan Carney, and Tyee editor for initiatives David Beers. It’s been a lot of fun and the process has caused us to continually reflect on what our readers want to experience when visiting The Tyee. Keying off what we’ve heard from you over the years, we attempted to make our site easier to navigate, richer in relevance, and more reflective of our relationship with our community.

We hope you find it easier to engage with us, find your way around, and get the most out of the journalism we produce for, and with, you.