Tyee Readers Hesitant about Ride-Sharing in BC

What do Frankfurt, Barcelona, Buffalo, NY and Vancouver have in common? They are among the diverse coalition of cities and regions across the globe that have said a collective “no!” to Uber, the popular ride-sharing service. That is, they were. Until recently.

Contests, events & more from Tyee and select partners What Is Social Licence? Vancouver Panel to Debate on March 14 Our prime minister has cited its importance. So what does it actually mean?

The BC Liberals announced this week that B.C. residents will be hailing rides from ride-sharing companies later in 2017.

“British Columbians have made it very clear that there is a demand for services that ride-hailing companies provide,” said Transportation Minister Todd Stone, as he unveiled a plan to introduce ride-sharing in the province.

This announcement didn’t slip by without opposition. The Vancouver Taxi Association threatened a possible legal challenge to “fight this unfair government initiative.” The City of Vancouver, for its part, had already issued a moratorium on Uber that is in effect until October.

While the prospect of “sharing” rides sounds great to some — the promise of lower fares and easy-to-use apps is certainly appealing — there are also concerns about public safety, lack of regulation, and workers’ rights.

The Liberals attempted to quell some concerns by announcing measures to “level the playing field” for cab drivers, including $1 million to help the taxi industry develop a user-friendly app, giving cabs the exclusive right to be flagged down or hired by phone and the removal of municipal borders.

We asked Tyee readers what they think about ride-sharing coming to B.C. More than 50 per cent of readers responded that they’re either worried about the move (28 per cent) or are firmly dedicated to traditional taxis (24 per cent). A quarter of readers are pleased with the announcement, for a wide variety of reasons.

Here’s what you said about the BC Liberals’ ride-sharing announcement.

A number of astute readers questioned what ride “sharing” really means in the first place:

I wish the media would stop using the deceptive term, “ride-sharing.” Uber and other private taxi companies are not sharing their rides — they are selling a taxi/limo service. Ride-sharing is when I ask a friend if they are going someplace I am going.

So-called “sharing” and “gig” economics are destroying the hard-won gains of 100 years of class struggle.

The “sharing economy” just another way to reduce decent pay for workers by replacing full time work with piece work done by “contractors.”

The so-called “sharing economy” looks like just another way of breaking unions and driving down wages.

Transportation in exchange for cash is not car-pooling or ride-sharing. Whenever money changes hands in exchange for goods or services, it is a business transaction, and will require a license — and insurance.

It’s not sharing. It’s pimping cyberserfs who can afford a car.

Many are concerned about regulation of the ride-sharing industry when it makes it way into the province.

I don’t like the idea of unregulated, untrained drivers. I think there needs to be industry oversight of these drivers and their vehicles.

Our policies and regulations for cab companies and their drivers need revisions. Ride- sharing companies should be subject to all the same rules and regulations as the taxi companies. The argument that ride-share car operators are not employees of Uber, Lyft etc. is not convincing.

When any Tom, Dick and Harry can pick people up anytime and anywhere, the opportunity for vetting them is lost.

Uberization will lead to further deregulation and hence abuse in many areas where once there was protocols, decorum, respect etc.

And still others were concerned that ride-sharing means lower wages for drivers, and profits leaving the province:

BAD, BAD, BAD. There are already too many poorly paid jobs in post-industrial societies like B.C. Maybe more jobs, but less pay and less dignity for all. A job should keep you out of poverty, not keep you there!

Our society has been hijacked by unlicensed firms: AirBnB and Uber. And all their profits go to Silicon Valley.

Cab drivers make a decent income, raise families and pay taxes — and the money stays in local communities. Uber and Lyft take the profits out of our communities. Why not issue more taxi cab licences?

I don’t believe that it is a part of the “sharing economy,” whatever that is. In this case, it is Uber making a great profit while paying drivers next to nothing in wages.

Consumers initially save a bit — but the cost to society in terms of lower worker income, rights, safety etc. are huge. Once established, prices start to rise. Once again, a few elites reap uber profits while society picks up the true cost

Living wages and stable work with regulated standards are better for B.C.

Others (a little over a quarter) were happy about the announcement, and voiced concerns about taxis in Vancouver:

Taxis in Vancouver are never fast, always run out when you need them, and have an attitude problem because they know you have no options.

Catching a taxi in this city during peak hours can be a laborious process. So it is without regret that I can happily say — it’s about time! The government has installed a number of safety nets for cab companies to remain competitive such as apps and designated pick up areas. As a consumer, this is great, and as a business operator working in a free market economy, you have to learn to adapt or be replaced.

It works well in other cities. Our cab wait times are unacceptable in a world-class city.

Some readers answered that the taxi industry needs to learn to change with the times:

I presently live in Mexico City where there are numerous ride-hailing services, including Uber. I absolutely love them. Vancouver is very behind the times with a very deficient taxi service, expensive and of poor quality. Ride-hailing is the next step in public transport focused on leaving your car at home or even selling it. It’s focused on people who have cars but are willing to give up using them if they obtain similar benefits. Soon, with self-driving cars and smart phones, we can improve transportation.

The taxi industry is a disaster and needs to be jolted with competition. The quality and availability must improve and this is the step to do so.

The concerns of the taxi industry are valid since they’ve been regulated to death. But the shared economy is here. We need to find ways to make it work rather than trying to fight it.

Don't Tell Me Letting Uber Ignore Rules Is about Competition read more

Some saw the move to allow ride-sharing as a vote-grabbing stunt:

Funny how this happened just before an election…

This is a “big city” problem (Vancouver and Victoria mainly) and likely is an election ploy by Liberals to have it seem like they are doing something ‘popular’ for the electorate and so deflect attention from bigger, truer issues like corruption, Site C, pipelines, etc.

The real motive is to smokescreen other issues that are problems for the Liberals, to “change the channel: from the lobbying scandal, and to manipulate voters towards the Liberals.

This is an election ploy, and every time this government rolls out an election promise they always do it too fast and too recklessly.

And some readers said they simply are not interested in using taxis or Uber. Their alternative?

“Ride a bike.”

Have an opinion on ride-sharing? Add your voice by answering the Tyee poll.