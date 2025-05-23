Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Weekender
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Madeleine Thien Returns with ‘The Book of Records’

The celebrated author’s latest novel is both timely and timeless.

The novel’s cover, which features four windows that look out onto soft contrasting colours, is set against a sky-blue background.
Image via Knopf Canada.
Penguin Random House Canada 23 May 2025The Tyee

“In ‘The Book of Records,’ Madeleine Thien revisits themes of coercion, betrayal, and guilt that made her Booker Prize–shortlisted ‘Do Not Say We Have Nothing’ so powerful. This is a more abstract work, though its highly intellectual nature is counterpointed by riveting scenes of terror and flight. Enriching and rewarding.” — Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

“With her imagined worlds, incandescent prose and malleable sense of time and history, Thien strikes worthy comparisons to Italo Calvino, Walter Benjamin, Gaston Bachelard and Ali Smith’s seasonal quartet. This staggering novel blurs the line between fact and fiction to underscore the importance of storytelling itself, as a practice of endurance, and resistance.” — The New York Times

A decade after her landmark publication Do Not Say We Have Nothing won the Governor General’s Award and captured the hearts of readers across the world, Madeleine Thien returns to us with a sublime new offering.

The Book of Records opens inside “The Sea,” a mysterious building that escapes notions of time and space. The Sea is home to migrants and voyagers, whose stories collide across the past and the future.

In this building, young Lina, who has recently fled her homeland, grows up caring for her ailing father.

Tasked with building a life for herself inside this place, Lina finds comfort in the intellectual questions of life and in conversation with her neighbours. Bento, a 17th-century Jewish scholar; Blucher, a 1930s philosopher fleeing Nazi persecution; and Jupiter, a poet of Tang Dynasty China, are sources of comfort to Lina as she navigates the difficult questions of a troubled world. When her father reveals his own role in their family’s tragic past, her conversations with these three help her to understand how the personal is created by the political, and how both love and betrayal have shaped her life.

A novel for the ages, The Book of Records is both timely and timeless in the way only one writer could achieve. Exploring the contemporary issues of exiles and refugees across the world, Thien never loses sight of the young, questioning girl at the heart of this story. A modern classic in the making, this is Thien at her most sublime and engaging.

‘The Book of Records’ is now in bookstores and available in all formats. Learn more here. [Tyee]

