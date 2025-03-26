Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

The Cultch’s Inaugural Warrior Festival Celebrates Comedy, Theatre and Circus With Teeth

Join the joyful resistance! This status-quo toppling festival comes to Vancouver April 16 to May 11.

The Cultch 26 Mar 2025The Tyee

A dancer with long pink hair wearing beige cargo pants, a beige long-sleeve and a white puffer vest is in a dance pose, kicking one leg up in a pike position and pushes their arms behind their torso as their head and chest tilt back.
Amanda Sum in Dance Nation. Photo by Emily Cooper.

The Cultch has announced the inaugural Warrior Festival, taking place on all three Cultch Stages in East Vancouver this April 16 to May 11.

Featuring five fierce and funny works of comedy, theatre and circus, this new festival features some of Canada’s most boundary-breaking artists and companies. Cue the rebellion, the show is about to begin.

The festival opens with Katey Hoffman and Cheyenne Mabberley’s Lxdy Parts: Babes, a riotous brew of sketch comedy and storytelling at the Vancity Culture Lab from April 16 to 19. Featuring true stories and special guests, Hoffman and Rouleau draw hilarious inspiration from their new roles as mothers.

Dance Nation, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama produced by the Search Party, headlines the festival with an extended run at the York Theatre from April 23 to May 11. Written by Clare Barron, this ferocious exploration of adolescence, ambition and friendship follows a pre-teen competitive dance team gunning for a national championship. This Vancouver premiere is directed by Mindy Parfitt, choreographed by Amber Barton and features many of Vancouver’s finest actors. Called a “brave, visceral, excitingly off-kilter barbaric yawp of a play” (Vulture) and “blazingly original and unsettlingly familiar” (New York Times), this powerful play is not to be missed!

Three dancers jump mid-air, smiling ferociously.
Amanda Sum, Nathan Kay and Rukiya Bernard of Dance Nation. Photo by Emily Cooper.

Hailing from Québec, acclaimed circus duo Agathe et Adrien literally and figuratively flip convention on its head with N.Ormes. “It is at once a shared celebration of strength and an incredibly vulnerable act — a direct provocation of gendered conventions onstage and off,” notes the Scotsman. This celebrated work of contemporary circus comes to The Cultch’s Historic Theatre from April 24 to 27, giving Vancouver audiences a unique opportunity to experience heart-in-the-throat acrobatics in an intimate venue.

On a stage, a dancer is on their back on the floor and appears prepared to catch another dancer who is mid-air.
Agathe and Adrien in N.Ormes. Photo by by Thibault Caron.

Maddie Bautista and Deanna Choi’s Love You Wrong Time is a hilarious and interactive theatre show about two friends looking for love while contending with the fetishization of Asian women. Mixing standup comedy with music and true stories, this show is a good time, with teeth. See it on stage May 1 to 11 at The Cultch’s Historic Theatre.

Produced by Zee Zee Theatre, Every Day She Rose is “a blazingly intelligent play that challenges our perceptions of race, communication, friendship, respect and how we deal with uncomfortable situations” (the Slotkin Letter). In this play by Andrea Scott and Nick Green, two best friends find their politics aren’t as aligned as they thought when the Black Lives Matter protest and the 2016 Toronto Pride Parade collide.

A person sporting an all-black outfit and a black feather scarf stands in an urban landscape including graffiti and train tracks while another person stands behind them, facing the other direction but looking back at them over their shoulder. Yellow smoke and some blue and pink smoke permeate across them.
Ivy Charles and Jeffrey Follis in Zee Zee Theatre's production of Every Day She Rose. Photo by Tina Krueger Kulic.

“Since our founding in 1973, The Cultch has been celebrating the work of women and gender-expansive artists,” says Heather Redfern, the organization’s executive director. “This year, we continue that work by launching the Warrior Festival — a festival to celebrate artists creating powerful, liberating work that elevates the conversations happening on and off the stage.”

Tickets to all five Warrior Festival shows are on sale from $29. Guests who purchase tickets to more than one show will save 20 per cent, while those who purchase an all-access festival pass will save 30 per cent. All pass-holders are also invited to the Warrior Festival Party, a post-show celebration at The Cultch on May 2.

Come and be a part of the Warrior Festival at The Cultch from April 16 to May 11, where joy is an act of resistance and every artist is a warrior.

Full details can be found on the Warrior Festival webpage. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

