Delve into the Stunning Offerings of Vancouver Writers Fest

Events are selling out quickly for the 2023 Vancouver Writers Fest, which this year hosts an impressive lineup of authors, poets, thought leaders and artists in the fest running Oct. 16 to 22 on Granville Island.

This year’s guests include Naomi Klein, Cherie Dimaline, Michael Crummey, Kai Thomas, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Patrick deWitt, Rueben George, John Vaillant, Rebecca Solnit, Celeste Ng, Aisha Harris, Lauren Groff and many more. All told, the festival will feature over 120 authors across 85 events, spanning fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoir and youth literature.

Elamin Abdelmahmoud, host of CBC Radio’s Commotion and the author of the number one national bestseller Son of Elsewhere, joins the festival this year as guest curator, spotlighting the pop culture, society, Blackness and cultural inheritance in evocative panel discussions.

Looking for some event recommendations? Here’s 10 picks to whet your appetite:

Roaming Oct. 17 @ 8:30 p.m.

An enchanting evening with graphic novel luminaries Jillian and Mariko Tamaki as they unveil their latest masterpiece, Roaming, a captivating exploration of friendship, unexpected romance and the vibrant backdrop of New York City that will leave you longing for the exhilaration of being 17 again.

The Strength of Storytelling Oct. 18 @ 6:00 p.m.

Join us for an inspiring hour of storytelling with three acclaimed Indigenous writers — Alicia Elliott, Michelle Porter and katherena vermette — as they delve into the profound beauty and heartbreak woven into their stories and lives. Moderated by Michelle Cyca.

Anne Berest in Conversation with Marsha Lederman Oct. 18 @ 8:30 p.m.

Experience the profound and stunning work of Anne Berest's award-winning masterpiece, The Postcard, as she unravels a gripping family mystery inspired by real events, offering a moving exploration of history, secrets and the power of storytelling in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

Good Reads for YA Oct. 19 @ 10:15 a.m.

Featuring captivating YA titles that tackle important topics, including a novel about the power of connection in a small town, a coming-of-age story reminiscent of Studio Ghibli films, and a gripping tale of a student photojournalist's campaign against the Vietnam War.

It Stops Here: Rueben George in Conversation Oct. 19 @ 6:00 p.m.

Rueben George of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation shares their powerful journey of cultural revival, environmental protection and resistance against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, reminding us of the urgent need to prioritize sacred lands over oil profits in a conversation moderated by Michelle Cyca.

Rewriting History Oct. 19 @ 6:00 p.m.

Join us for an enlightening event with three talented authors creatively rewriting history, offering fresh perspectives on iconic figures and challenging us to envision a more inclusive future, all moderated by Rhea Tregebov.

Celeste Ng in Conversation Oct. 19 @ 7:30 p.m.

An unforgettable evening with bestselling author Celeste Ng, whose critically acclaimed works, including Little Fires Everywhere and Our Missing Hearts, have captivated millions worldwide. Ng discusses her remarkable journey with Fold artistic director and bestselling author Jael Richardson.

Book Banning in a Precarious Age Oct. 20 @1 p.m.

Listen to Jen Ferguson, Casey Plett and Aden Polydoros explore the rising tide of book banning and why defending human rights in literature is more crucial than ever.

Good Reads Oct. 21 @ 10:30 a.m.

Three brilliant authors — including Claudia Dey, Don Gillmor and Emi Sasagawa — discuss their unputdownable books, ranging from a blazing examination of self-discovery to a compelling exploration of upper-middle class intrigue, all moderated by the captivating Caroline Adderson.

Food for Thought Oct. 22 @ 11:00 a.m.

Six renowned authors tajke the stage and dive into multicultural households, ocean conservation, family history, matriarchy and the art of writing, all while an audience indulges in a delectable continental breakfast and mimosas, moderated by Kathryn Gretsinger.

Get your tickets for Vancouver Writers Fest now. Looking for a hard copy of the program guide? Find racks all across Granville Island, in your neighbourhood library or book store, at any number of JJ Bean locations, or download a simple text version.

