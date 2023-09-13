Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

CONTEST: Win Tickets to See Spain's Trailblazer of Flamenco

One Tyee reader will get the chance to catch the fearless Rocío Molina live in Vancouver.

DanceHouse 13 Sep 2023The Tyee

A dancer wearing a traditional flamenco gown rolls sensually across the stage.
In Fallen From Heaven, Rocío Molina reinvents classical Spanish dance. Photo by Simone Fratini.

The enfant terrible of flamenco, Rocío Molina brings her masterwork Caída del Cielo, or Fallen from Heaven, to Vancouver from Sept. 27 to 30. Channelling multiple incarnations — fetishistic matador, bloodied avenging angel — Molina crushes expectations, reinventing classical form with anarchic punk energy and polymorphous perversity.

Since bursting onto the international stage, Molina has revolutionized flamenco and galvanized audiences. A fearless performer, she conjures images that recall both the natural world and the ruffled beauty of the human body.

In Fallen from Heaven, Molina’s mastery of contrast is on full display. Accompanied by four male musicians, she moves in thunder and stillness. Powered by avant-garde theatricality, peerless technique and a gonzo sense of humour, Molina summons the deepest stuff of life — blood and earth, ferocity and fragility — demanding audiences bear witness to her acts of radical creation.

DanceHouse is proud to co-present this extraordinary work with SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs and the Vancouver International Flamenco Festival.

Molina is one of Spain's most influential international artists. Born in Malaga in 1984, she graduated with honours from the Royal Dance Conservatory and began touring with international companies at 17. By 22 she had premiered her first work. Many more creations followed, all of which had one thing in common: a curious and transgressive look at flamenco, escaping from well-trodden paths. This is a unique opportunity to see the Canadian premiere of the world renowned Molina.

One lucky Tyee reader will receive two tickets to the opening night of Fallen from Heaven at the SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts. Enter to win below.

DanceHouse

DanceHouse connects Vancouver to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation and international reputation.

In addition to stage performances, DanceHouse offers a suite of opportunities for the general public and the local artistic community to engage with the performers and their work. [Tyee]

