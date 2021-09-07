Taiwanese Film Festival Aims to Bring Cultures Together

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

The 15th Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival is returning online again this year, with films accessible to viewers across Canada from Sept. 10–19. Viewers can enjoy a selection of films from the comfort of their homes with ticket prices as low as $12.

TWFF is hosted by the Vancouver Taiwanese Film Society and sponsored by the Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture R.O.C, Overseas Community Affairs Council and Vancouver’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Office. Films are the best window into culture, and through showcasing Taiwan’s diverse culture, TWFF looks to promote cultural exchange between Canada and Taiwan.

The theme “reacquaintance” means “to re-familiarize yourself with something you already know.” TWFF knows that the audiences all have some degree of interest and knowledge about Taiwan, but this year, they will rediscover Taiwan through various excellent films and our carefully curated programs.

Audiences can experience the energetic Taiwanese culture through the art of cinema, and draw connections between Canada and Taiwan.

For 15 years, TWFF has thrived as one of the most recognizable cultural event organizers. With its influence and platform, we would like to repay that kindness by paying it forward through storytelling.

Three heartfelt stories

Our journey of life begins at home. Even when we move on and no matter where we go, home provides a gentle connection deep inside our hearts. TWFF hopes the following three films can guide audiences to explore their meaning and definition of home, as well as provide insights into social issues such as LGBTQ2S(IA)+, immigrant and Indigenous rights.

Dear Tenant is an award-winning feature directed by Cheng Yu-Chieh. The story centres around a mysterious tenant and his relationship with his landlady’s family. Through this film, Cheng attempts to break through conventional barriers and redefine family by exploring the countless possibilities of human relationships. Cheng will also attend an online live session for an in-depth discussion on the subject matter.

The documentary The Way Home tells the story of the female chief of the Tjuwaqau village of the Paiwan tribe who struggled to retain her cultural identity. When her father dies, Dremedrema inherits his status as a chief. But as she moved out of her village at a young age, she has forgotten her tribal traditions and mother tongue. Dremedrema has no way to learn nor anyone to teach her what to do. Unexpectedly, she has to save her whole culture from losing its roots.

2021 VANCOUVER TAIWANESE FILM FESTIVAL Presented by: Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival When and where: Sept. 10 to Sept. 19, online. Get tickets here.

Audiences can also participate in the We Have More in Common panel discussion, where a dialogue between two Trans-Pacific Indigenous female leaders, Dremedreman from Taiwan and Chief Rhonda Larrabee from British Columbia, will shed new light on subjects such as systemic oppression and the progressive reconciliation for the Indigenous community. Director Elaine Wei will also join the conversation and share her observations on the matter.

The Documentary The Good Daughter depicts the narratives about the life of a Vietnamese woman who left her hometown and got married in Taiwan through an arranged marriage. It focuses on the cultural barriers and challenges a typical new immigrant would face in Taiwan. This certainly strikes a sympathetic resonance in many audiences’ hearts in Canada.

Additionally, TWFF has invited the film’s director Yu-Ying Wu and the representative of MOSAIC, Jennifer Ng, to participate in the discussion panel, focusing on the difficulties faced by the female newcomers and foreign workers, as well as the impacts of urbanization on demography and culture. Audiences can learn more about the challenges and sufferings encountered by the immigrants and foreign workers in their daily life. Through sympathy and understanding, we would know better when we should give a hand to each other when people are in need.

A wide range of films

The Silent Forest is an award-winning feature inspired by a real-life sexual abuse scandal at a Taiwanese school for the deaf. A hearing-impaired boy transfers to a school for children with special needs. But his excitement about blending into a new environment immediately turns into fear when he witnesses the reality in the school. Director Chen-Nien Ko hopes that with this film there will be more sympathy and less criticism in our society. TWFF believes that the profound intention of The Silent Forest can draw the public’s attention to social issues such as bullying and sexual violence.

My Missing Valentine is a fantasy rom-com that won best feature film at Taiwan’s 2020 Golden Horse Awards. The story begins with Hsiao-chi, who does everything so quickly that she’s always one step ahead of others. She wakes up the morning after Valentine’s Day with no memory of what happened and begins a fantasy journey to find out the truth. My Missing Valentine delivers kindness and warmth during the pandemic and reminds us to love ourselves gently and gracefully.

The documentary Whale Island tells the tale of two fathers, Liao Hong-Ji and Ray Chin, both chasing their dreams at sea. Liao Hong-Ji, once a mariner, is now dedicated to ocean conservation. He brings people out on whale watching tours and encourages love and attention to marine ecology. Ray Chin is Taiwan's first underwater whale photographer, who began filming whales underwater back in 2011 at Tonga. Once he captured his first glimpse of the phantom-like whales, he started on a road of no return and ended up spending much of his life underwater. Through the lens of director Chia-Chun Huang, the audience will be inspired by the two protagonists and their quest to find their true passion.

As a companion event to Whale Island, the Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival collaborated with Vancouver TAIWANfest by inviting Ray Chin and the producer and director pair, Suzanne Chisholm and Michael Parfit from B.C., for a joint discussion. The pair created Saving Luna, the touching documentary about a young orca whose presence fuelled conflicting emotions within the B.C. community. Join us as the three filmmakers reconnect again and share their passion for the ocean.

Set in 1962 Taiwan during the White Terror martial law period, Detention begins with two high school students trapped at their school during a typhoon, only to find it turned into a demon-possessed realm. To escape, they need to solve a series of hidden clues which all point to a frightful secret. Adapted from a video game of the same name, Detention includes many important elements from the game, including symbols from Taiwan history, religious traditions, folklore and folk traditions. The somber suspense reverberating throughout the film carries the audience along with the protagonists on their quest for the truth.

A Life That Sings retraces the legendary Taiwanese poet Ya Hsien’s footsteps, from his Vancouver home to Taiwan and then back to his birthplace in Henan, China. Through his collection of books and love letters, the film unearths the precious stories of Ya Hsien’s love for literature and his life in an era of enormous social change. The film explores his life through his poems, the use of poetic imagery, and conversation with Ya Hsien’s literary friends. The audience will meet many outstanding Taiwanese artists through this documentary and discover the beauty of poetry.

Short films from the next generation

For years, TWFF has provided a platform for young Taiwanese filmmakers to showcase their works. This year we are glad to stream four great short films from Taiwan and North America for free, including Hello from Taiwan by Taiwanese-American director Tiffany Frances, Backlight by Taiwanese director Ng Chen, Turn Around and Run by Yu-Che Wu, and A Story For Her by Han Quo.

Through eight films, four discussion panels and four shorts, TWFF hopes audiences can embrace others with warm hearts and kindness, resonate with the colourful stories in the films and generate mutual understanding and empathy toward others.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of TWFF. We wish to move forward by continuing to co-operate with other local non-profit organizations and providing support for and attention to socially vulnerable groups.

Read more: Film