CONTEST: Win an All-Access Pass to the Vancouver Fringe Festival

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics – our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Fact-based reporting has never been more important. We need your help to publish it.

Since the start of the pandemic, news sites, including ours, have seen a surge in readership. More than ever before, people are seeking out trusted sources of information about where they live to keep them updated and explain the complex problems we are facing.

And we are happy to work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems. We’re also happy to make all of this crucial reporting open and accessible for everyone to read instead of locking it behind a paywall.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because we have the support of our readers. Over five thousand readers support The Tyee with a monthly contribution, which goes directly to our editorial budget.

We’ve been able to meet the moment and grow our team in this challenging year because more readers than ever before are stepping up to support our work.

Help grow our newsroom and bring more independent media to Canada. You choose the amount that works for you, and you can cancel at any time.

Join Tyee Builders and support made-in-Canada independent media. Click here to join now.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win an All-Access Pass to the Vancouver Fringe Festival

One lucky Tyee reader will land a one-year membership, and another a ticket to an event of their choice.

Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society Today | TheTyee.ca
FringeFestival2021Promo.jpg
The Vancouver Fringe looks to the future. Image by Claire Hinto-Albert.

Now’s your chance to get a front-row seat to this September’s Vancouver Fringe festival, for free.

The Fringe revels in its identity as part theatre, part party. Every night of the festival, Fringe artists, audiences and volunteers are invited to take in live music and performance at the Phillips Fringe Bar. The festival runs Sept. 9 to 19, featuring a combination of livestream an in-person shows in Vancouver.

The Fringe is a celebration of all kinds of theatre. And The Tyee in collaboration with the Fringe are giving away two prizes: a one-year membership and free ticket to an event of your choice. Enter below for a chance to win.

The Fringe employs an “everyone is welcome” selection technique — the mainstage shows are literally drawn out of a hat, giving all artists, from novice to veteran, a chance to participate. The Fringe strives to break down traditional boundaries and encourage open dialogue between audiences and artists by presenting live un-juried, uncensored theatre in an accessible and informal environment. All artists receive 100 per cent of regular box office revenues generated during the festival.

Vancouver Fringe Festival mainstage shows feature some of Vancouver’s best venues including the Revue Stage, Performance Works and the Waterfront Theatre, all situated on and around Granville Island. The Bring Your Own Venue category allows artists to stage original work in unconventional places, including site-specific locations in unusual places indoors and out.

See the full festival listing here and enter below for a chance to win.

Fill out my online form.

About Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society

We are a non-profit theatre organization and aim to cultivate artists and audiences to create an open and vibrant independent theatre community. Our mission is Theatre for Everyone and we’re committed to making equity, diversity and inclusion a priority at the Fringe.

Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society was formed in 1983 and initiated the first Vancouver Fringe Festival in 1985. Now, more than 30 years later, it has established itself as a leader in the B.C. arts community and a fixture in Vancouver’s events calendar. The Vancouver Fringe Festival is now B.C.’s largest theatre festival. Learn more here. [Tyee]

Read more: Local Economy

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Vaccine Passports Will Bridge the Gap in Immunization Rates?

Take this week's poll