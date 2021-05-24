CONTEST: Win a Copy of ‘The Day the World Stops Shopping’

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

In a brilliant work of imaginative non-fiction, prize-winning author J.B. MacKinnon asks what would happen — to our economy, our ecology, our products, ourselves — if we stopped consuming so much? Is that alternative world one we might actually want to live in?

J.B. MACKINNON is the author or co-author of five books of non-fiction. An award-winning journalist, his work has appeared in the New Yorker, National Geographic and the Atlantic, as well as the Best American Science and Nature Writing anthologies. He is an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of British Columbia, where he teaches feature writing.

MacKinnon’s latest book is The Day the World Stops Shopping, a thought-experiment that imagines what would happen — to our economies, our products, our planet, our selves — if we committed to consuming far fewer of the Earth’s resources. Previous works are The Once and Future World, a bestseller about rewilding the natural world; The 100-Mile Diet (with Alisa Smith), widely recognized as a catalyst of the local foods movement; I Live Here (with Mia Kirshner and artists Michael Simons and Paul Shoebridge), a "paper documentary" about displaced people; and Dead Man in Paradise, the story of a priest assassinated in the Dominican Republic, which won Canada’s highest prize for literary non-fiction.

