In OneBC’s World, Political Opposition Is Branded as Harassment

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Gender + Sexuality

In OneBC’s World, Political Opposition Is Branded as Harassment

The party’s message isn’t about fixing what’s broken. It’s about creating fear and resentment.

Wilbur Turner 13 Oct 2025The Tyee

Wilbur Turner is a community advocate and writer based in Kelowna. He writes articles as Queer Granddad on Substack.

A light-skinned woman with shoulder-length brown hair stands at a podium. A group of people and the British Columbia flag can be seen behind her.
Dallas Brodie was elected as a BC Conservative MLA in 2024 but formed her own party, OneBC, after being ejected from the Conservative caucus earlier this year. Photo for The Tyee by Jen St. Denis.

I’ve been watching OneBC’s public theatre closely. Some things stand out starkly. First, the irony of party leader Dallas Brodie condemning universities, saying students are “coming out of these schools like zombies who repeat mantras about how bad our country is,” when the backbone of her platform is that B.C. is broken and only OneBC can save it.

Brodie was elected as a Conservative Party of BC MLA in the 2024 provincial election. But she was kicked out of the caucus in March after she mocked residential school survivors during a recorded Zoom call. Joined by Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong, Brodie then created a new party that has staked out a series of far-right positions.

At a Penticton town hall on Oct. 2, Brodie railed against universities, immigration, sexual orientation and gender identity or SOGI curriculum, and reconciliation efforts. She claimed that “universities are producing graduates who are taught that Canada is broken,” but her own rhetoric tells the same story. Every speech, every social media post insists that society is falling apart, that everything from housing to education to gender inclusion is evidence of collapse, and that only OneBC can fix it.

This is the classic populist playbook: sow grievance, divide communities and promise to “restore” morality. Brodie’s message isn’t about fixing what’s broken — it’s about convincing people that it’s broken so they can offer themselves as the cure.

At their town hall, OneBC took aim at local activists who had spoken out about the party’s message. The pressure led to four venues declining to host the party’s event, forcing them to hold their town hall in a backyard.

“We saw there was this terrible harassment going on.... These are bad people who are doing this,” Paul Ratchford, OneBC’s interim executive director, told the Kelowna Courier.

That’s not how democracy works. Activists had done nothing illegal. They educated venue owners about the group’s politics and history. That’s lawful political speech, not “harassment.”

But in the OneBC world view, any opposition is malicious.

OneBC also claims their extremist views are mainstream. “We effectively have the far-left fringe blocking and harassing those with mainstream political opinions from utilizing public facilities and private venues,” the party posted on X the day after the Penticton event.

It’s a deeply dangerous narrative: turning ordinary civic participation into a moral crime. Political protest becomes persecution, and OneBC’s supporters are cast as the persecuted victims. It’s emotional manipulation that corrodes democratic discourse.

When the City of West Kelowna denied a permit to MAGA preacher Sean Feucht, OneBC framed it as another attack by “violent leftist activists.”

“Singing Christian worship songs is not a safety concern,” the party posted on X. “Mobilizing violent leftist activists to storm peaceful events is a safety concern. OneBC is here to fight for fairness and the basic rights of all people in British Columbia.”

Except they’re not fighting for fairness and basic rights for all people. Only for people who look like them, think like them and believe what they believe.

MLA Tara Armstrong added her own post. “In a country governed by law, protesters don’t get to shut down public gatherings with threats of violence.”

Except there was no evidence of threats of violence. What there was, instead, was community pushback. People using their voices to question why extremist speakers and groups are being platformed on taxpayer-funded property in the first place.

And then there’s Brodie’s video on immigration, where she blamed “mass immigration” for the housing crisis, traffic congestion, unemployment and hospital shortages. That isn’t analysis; it’s scapegoating. It’s pure fear-mongering meant to pit struggling Canadians against newcomers, while distracting from policy failures that predate the newcomers she’s blaming.

This is what OneBC is really about: grievance politics dressed up as populist salvation. They brand themselves as champions of fairness and freedom, but their platform divides the province by race, gender and belief. They claim to defend free speech while calling protest “harassment.” They invoke democracy while undermining its foundations.

OneBC isn’t building a movement for a better British Columbia. They’re building resentment. Against immigrants, queer and trans people, Indigenous communities, educators and anyone who challenges their narrative. And that resentment is a danger to democracy itself.

Because when political disagreement and lawful protest is labelled as violence and criminal harassment, the only voices left standing are the ones who make it criminal to question them. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Do You Think of PM Carney’s First Months?

Take this week's poll