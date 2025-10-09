Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can't buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Please Advise! What’s with the Eby-Smith Pipeline Insults?

Look to the Wizard of Oz for an explanation, says Dr. Steve.

Steve Burgess

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee.

The Wicked Witch of the West peers into a crystal ball with a flying monkey.
To understand the Alberta and BC battle over a new oil pipeline, take a new look at the Wizard of Oz saga, writes Dr. Steve. Image licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants the federal government to fast track a pipeline from the oilsands to British Columbia’s north coast. But no companies have actually proposed a pipeline. And the current tanker ban on the coast means the oil would have nowhere to go.

Still Smith says approval of the hypothetical pipeline will be “a test of whether Canada works as a country.”

What’s happening, Dr. Steve?

Signed,

Frank B.

Dear Frank,

Dr. Steve was recently trying to remember the details of The Wizard of Oz. But it turns out Dorothy’s last name wasn’t, as he had guessed, Smith.

All the same, the Alberta premier’s quest sounds familiar. An imaginative fantasy about a long, winding ribbon cutting a path through the woods to a magical destination? Come on everybody, follow, follow, follow the yellow brick pipeline.

Smith is proposing a pipeline to some currently unspecified point on the B.C. coast, likely Kitimat or Prince Rupert.

At the moment however, she is understandably annoyed. After all, Dorothy didn’t have to build the yellow brick road. The Wizard had already taken care of that infrastructure project before she arrived. But that was back in the days when wizards were wizards and flying monkeys offered complimentary drinks, free in-flight pretzels and up to 20 kilograms of checked bananas.

These days Premier Dorothy has to threaten the Wizard with Munchkin separatism. “Nice magical realm you got here,” she has basically said to Ottawa. “Shame if somebody were to hold a referendum on it.”

And there are plenty of Alberta Munchkins ready to rally to her banner. They all seem to drive huge pickup trucks, too. Munchkins are always overcompensating.

B.C. Premier David Eby has reacted to Smith’s pitch-black pitch by pointing out that no one is even on board to build this enchanted petro-pathway.

“Right now the premier of B.C. is not a threat to the pipeline project of the premier of Alberta,” Eby said recently, “because there is no pipeline project.”

Pulling back the curtain — how rude. Who is Eby in this story? Tall, slender, relatively green, full of wicked objections, and as about as West as you can get — there’s no doubt what role he plays. Eby is just a pointy hat away from the perfect Alberta Halloween costume. One splash of crude from Smith and he’s an oily puddle.

The Smith-as-Dorothy comparison only goes so far, though. Dorothy, while a confident, bold young adventurer, also knew how to make friends. At no point in the book or film does she threaten to turn the Tin Man into a tomato can or the Cowardly Lion into a rug.

Smith, on the other hand, ripped into Eby as “un-Canadian... parochial... unconstitutional.” Dorothy would not be writing, “Surrender Eby” across the sky. Nor did she catch sight of the Emerald City and muse, “You know, Wiz, what this place needs is a few oil tankers.”

Smith does have one friend. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe supports Smith’s pipeline plan, saying there is no B.C. coast: “It’s Canada’s coast.” Who is Moe in the Oz saga? Saskatchewan, with its vast fields of wheat, seems like the natural home of the Scarecrow. And what was the Scarecrow lacking, again? Dr. Steve can’t recall. Somebody look it up. At any rate, Premier Scarecrow might want to ask his friend Danielle about that whole Canadian unity argument. Apparently it’s conditional.

In Eby’s angry response to Smith’s criticisms, he said “This is not the Danielle Smith show.” Will that prove to be true? Or will she be walking those ruby slippers all over Eby’s political carcass?

“There’s no place like home,” Dorothy said. To which B.C. coastal communities reply, “Amen.” [Tyee]

