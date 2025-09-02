BC Public Sector Negotiations Get Messy as Unions Split

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Labour + Industry

BC Public Sector Negotiations Get Messy as Unions Split

The BCGEU’s strike threat is undercut by an HEU deal.

Paul Willcocks TodayThe Tyee

Paul Willcocks is a senior editor at The Tyee.

A woman in a blue T-shirt holds a microphone and speaks in front of a crowd of people holding yellow signs that say ‘BCGEU on strike.’
In 2022, then-BCGEU president Stephanie Smith rallied employees who launched strikes at four BC Liquor Distribution Branch facilities. Photo by Darryl Dyck, the Canadian Press.

Things are getting messy in the current round of contract negotiations for about 452,000 workers in B.C.’s public sector.

The BC General Employees’ Union, representing about 34,000 direct government employees, launched an offensive against the government Friday. Not only did the union announce that 93 per cent of members had voted yes to a strike, but it issued 72-hour strike notice. Meaning job action could start as early as today.

But the BCGEU’s threat was muted by the Hospital Employees’ Union, which on Thursday announced it had reached an agreement with the government on the key elements of a deal. The HEU, with twice as many members, appears to have accepted the basic contract framework the BCGEU is fighting.

Don’t expect a rousing round of “Solidarity Forever” to break out any time soon.

The HEU pact, which included agreements on pay increases, would be the basis for settling the rest of the outstanding contracts, the government said. Not just with the BCGEU, but with unions representing teachers, nurses and the rest.

Since at least 2010, governments have set out bargaining mandates to apply to all unions. The new framework announced Thursday is called the Balanced Measures Mandate.

Based on bargaining to date, the mandate will provide a 3.5 per cent increase over two years, plus measures to give an extra boost to lower-paid workers.

But the BCGEU is seeking more than double that — four per cent in the first year of a new contract and 4.2 per cent in the second — and is now locked into strike mode.

The BCGEU hoped to drive the push for a favourable mandate, as it did in 2022. The Shared Recovery Mandate included cost-of-living clauses and delivered 14 per cent increases over three years.

BCGEU president Paul Finch was irked with the HEU: “The agreement is below inflation and undermines the very fight that public service workers across B.C. are taking on together for fair wages and respect at the bargaining table.”

He’s right that the deal could provide increases below the inflation rate, which is running at 2.7 per cent so far this year. But the year-over-year rate for July was 1.7 per cent, suggesting consumer price index increases are slowing and making the framework more palatable.

The mandate also reflects the government’s tough financial situation. It’s forecasting a record $10.9-billion deficit this year and facing a tough job in reducing that in next year’s budget.

A one per cent increase in public sector wages costs about $530 million, according to the government, so the BCGEU’s proposal would add more than $2 billion to spending next year.

Collective bargaining is usually messy, and much more so when it involves multiple unions, public services and a government facing big deficits.

Things should get much messier now.

The other unions, like the BC Teachers’ Federation, have to decide if they’ll back the BCGEU’s push for wage increases above the inflation rate or accept the framework reached with the HEU.

And the BCGEU, having threatened strike action as early as today, has to decide if that’s still an effective strategy and assess members’ willingness to walk off the job. The union acknowledged the stress in a members’ bulletin. “We know this moment may feel scary and uncomfortable,” it said. “It may also feel exciting and overdue.”

And while the turnout and support for a strike mandate were strong, that doesn’t mean members are actually keen on walking off the job and losing pay. In its pre-vote materials the union said that “a strong ‘YES’ mandate is the best way to avoid a strike. It puts pressure on the employer to return to the table with a real offer.”

“This isn't a vote to walk out tomorrow,” the BCGEU told members as the vote began. “It's a vote to show we're serious.”

But now the members are facing the prospect of an immediate walkout and living on strike pay of $650 a week.

At least some of them. Workers doing jobs “necessary or essential to prevent immediate and serious danger to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of British Columbia” can’t strike.

In 2022, the BCGEU launched job action with a strike at four BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres. About 950 workers walked off the job, and the strike put pressure on government without hurting most members. Other options like overtime bans and rotating strikes are also available.

But the BCGEU likely expected to emerge from the strike vote leading the public sector bargaining effort. The hope was dashed by the HEU framework agreement, and job action is much riskier.

Expect a chaotic next few weeks in the push for new contracts. [Tyee]

Read more: Labour + Industry

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Favourite Summer Movie?

Take this week's poll