Please Advise! Will New Byelection Rules Hurt Poilievre?

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Advance voting has begun in the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection. Elections Canada says that due to the number of registered candidates — 214 — the ballots will be blank. Voters will have to write in the name of their preferred candidate.

Do you think this will affect the outcome?

Signed,

Gramma Lee

Dear Gramma,

This is indeed a cruel twist for the leader of the official Opposition. The issue in Battle River-Crowfoot is no longer budgets, or tariffs, or infrastructure; it's can you spell “Poilievre”?

The Longest Ballot Committee succeeded in registering over 200 candidates in the byelection. Had they known what Elections Canada would do, they might have made a point of signing up candidates with interesting spelling possibilities, like Liz Onya, Anita Drink, Amanda Hugnkiss and Bob Loblaw. Taxpayers should get a little fun for their money.

But the actual list of candidates presents its own challenges. Those voting for Independents Lindsay Elaine Shyla Colosimo or Jennifer Margaret Mackenzie-Miller could end up with writer's cramp. Will anyone nail the umlaut in Jaël Champagne Gareau? Canadian history might have taken a different course if this system had always been in place. Vote for William Lyon Mackenzie King? Ain't nobody got time for that.

Spelling “Poilievre” is no picnic either. It could be worse — Alberta voters could be required to pronounce it correctly. But if the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection is going to be a spelling bee, that dreaded judge's bell will be going off like a fire alarm. Getting those vowels in the right place is always tricky.

Will the byelection be run like the web? Get one letter wrong and your vote goes to a porn site in Luxembourg? Or will Elections Canada be forced to locate the top vote-getter, Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater, and declare him the winner?

Apparently not. Elections Canada says that misspelled names will still be valid. But how far does that go? If someone writes, “You know, the geek in the cowboy hat,” “That apple guy” or “Richard Nixon,” will Poilievre get those votes?

Elections Canada is taking the right approach here. Disqualifying a vote for a few spelling mistakes would be a perversion of democracy. And no matter how much they may try, Alberta still isn't Texas. We don't do the cheating thing up here, yet.

Dr. Steve actually had the opportunity to drive through Battle River-Crowfoot recently. The signs were up in every town, and the doctor was struck by the visibility of United Party candidate Grant Abraham.

Abraham's signs were at least as numerous as Poilievre's, and in an election that comes down to spelling, who knows? Signage might be key. The next MP for Battle River-Crowfoot could be the KFC Double Crunch Chicken Sandwich.

But Poilievre is still the runaway favourite to win the seat. He recently proclaimed, “I love the people of Battle River-Crowfoot.” Dr. Steve knows the feeling. He loves Catherine O’Hara, but he's never met her either. Saying he loves local people could backfire on Poilievre — it sounds like he's endorsing Bonnie Critchley.

For Poilievre, the issue could be just how decisively he will win the seat. Is the grumbling about an unnecessary vote with a parachute candidate just idle muttering? Or will Critchley's message that she is a true local candidate resonate?

The voters of Battle River-Crowfoot have the chance to send a message Monday. They should probably run it through spellcheck first.