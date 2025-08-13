Please Advise! Will New Byelection Rules Hurt Poilievre?

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Federal Politics
Alberta

Please Advise! Will New Byelection Rules Hurt Poilievre?

The shift to a write-in ballot takes voters into uncharted territory, says Dr. Steve.

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

Pierre Poilievre, a 46-year-old light-skinned man, rides a dark brown horse on a city street, holding a white cowboy hat over his head.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre likely hopes voters in Monday’s Battle River-Crowfoot byelection will remember his horseback efforts in last month’s Calgary Stampede parade. Photo by Jeff McIntosh, the Canadian Press.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Advance voting has begun in the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection. Elections Canada says that due to the number of registered candidates — 214 — the ballots will be blank. Voters will have to write in the name of their preferred candidate.

Do you think this will affect the outcome?

Signed,

Gramma Lee

Dear Gramma,

This is indeed a cruel twist for the leader of the official Opposition. The issue in Battle River-Crowfoot is no longer budgets, or tariffs, or infrastructure; it's can you spell “Poilievre”?

The Longest Ballot Committee succeeded in registering over 200 candidates in the byelection. Had they known what Elections Canada would do, they might have made a point of signing up candidates with interesting spelling possibilities, like Liz Onya, Anita Drink, Amanda Hugnkiss and Bob Loblaw. Taxpayers should get a little fun for their money.

But the actual list of candidates presents its own challenges. Those voting for Independents Lindsay Elaine Shyla Colosimo or Jennifer Margaret Mackenzie-Miller could end up with writer's cramp. Will anyone nail the umlaut in Jaël Champagne Gareau? Canadian history might have taken a different course if this system had always been in place. Vote for William Lyon Mackenzie King? Ain't nobody got time for that.

Spelling “Poilievre” is no picnic either. It could be worse — Alberta voters could be required to pronounce it correctly. But if the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection is going to be a spelling bee, that dreaded judge's bell will be going off like a fire alarm. Getting those vowels in the right place is always tricky.

Will the byelection be run like the web? Get one letter wrong and your vote goes to a porn site in Luxembourg? Or will Elections Canada be forced to locate the top vote-getter, Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater, and declare him the winner?

Apparently not. Elections Canada says that misspelled names will still be valid. But how far does that go? If someone writes, “You know, the geek in the cowboy hat,” “That apple guy” or “Richard Nixon,” will Poilievre get those votes?

Elections Canada is taking the right approach here. Disqualifying a vote for a few spelling mistakes would be a perversion of democracy. And no matter how much they may try, Alberta still isn't Texas. We don't do the cheating thing up here, yet.

Dr. Steve actually had the opportunity to drive through Battle River-Crowfoot recently. The signs were up in every town, and the doctor was struck by the visibility of United Party candidate Grant Abraham.

Abraham's signs were at least as numerous as Poilievre's, and in an election that comes down to spelling, who knows? Signage might be key. The next MP for Battle River-Crowfoot could be the KFC Double Crunch Chicken Sandwich.

But Poilievre is still the runaway favourite to win the seat. He recently proclaimed, “I love the people of Battle River-Crowfoot.” Dr. Steve knows the feeling. He loves Catherine O’Hara, but he's never met her either. Saying he loves local people could backfire on Poilievre — it sounds like he's endorsing Bonnie Critchley.

For Poilievre, the issue could be just how decisively he will win the seat. Is the grumbling about an unnecessary vote with a parachute candidate just idle muttering? Or will Critchley's message that she is a true local candidate resonate?

The voters of Battle River-Crowfoot have the chance to send a message Monday. They should probably run it through spellcheck first. [Tyee]

Read more: Federal Politics, Alberta

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Poilievre Survive His Alberta Byelection?

Take this week's poll