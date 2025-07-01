Please Advise! What Is Canadian Patriotism?

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics

Please Advise! What Is Canadian Patriotism?

We like to say all the ways we aren’t Americans. Trump made it a rousing chorus.

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A man with salt-and-pepper hair is seen from behind hoisting a Maple Leaf flag on a hockey stick. In the distance are other crowd members, Canadian flags and the B.C. legislature building.
Stick it! Protesters against Donald Trump’s threats and tariffs at BC’s legislature in Victoria on April 5. Photo by Don Denton, the Canadian Press.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Canada Day is here again. With all the threats and bullying we've seen from Donald Trump, does the national holiday have more meaning this year?

Signed,

Patriot

Dear Pat,

Back in early April, when Trump's 51st-state rants were coming thick and fast and the surge of angry Canadian defiance was at its flood, Dr. Steve happened to be in Bangkok. Strolling into a mall (for the air conditioning — walking around Bangkok that week was like swimming in a bowl of hot soup), Dr. Steve saw, to his surprise, a Tim Hortons.

Feeling somewhat guilty at being away from home at this difficult time for the country, it occurred to Dr. Steve that this might be an opportunity to express his national identity. The fortuitous appearance of a Timmy's offered Dr. Steve the chance to join his fellow citizens, however symbolically, in an act of Canadian solidarity.

And that is when Dr. Steve discovered the limits of patriotism. Couldn't do it. In that moment Dr. Steve decided that a Canadian is as a Canadian does, and that this Canadian, at home or away, does not drink Tim Hortons coffee.

In its own way, an act of Timmy's refusal seems like a legitimate expression of Canadian pride. It's a reminder that we do not hang our identity on artificial pegs. If hockey is part of the Canadian identity, the person who refuses to give up the remote because The Last of Us is on is just as Canadian. Our patriotism is not tied to specifics. But it is no less strong for that.

And we do love to wave our Canadian flags. Attempts by the trucker's convoy to co-opt the Maple Leaf were strongly resisted — it has not acquired the ugly stink of nationalism that seems to have captured the Star-Spangled Banner. No, the Canadian flag still celebrates a diverse national culture. Wave a Maple Leaf flag at Danielle Smith and the effect will probably be similar to showing a cross to a vampire.

The spike in national feeling that greeted Trump's brain-dead bloviating probably came as a surprise, even to those who were feeling it. You don't know how much you value your way of life until some Big Mac-infused dumbass starts making threats.

The anti-Trump backlash is an exaggeration of a Canadian phenomenon that has often surfaced before — negative identification, our self-definition as not-Americans. But Trump has clarified the issues. The gap between our nations, it seems, is widening. Increasingly it appears that Trumpism is not an aberration or a fluke but a genuine expression of the American soul. Canadians — most of them — shudder at the spectacle and sew more maple leaves onto their backpacks.

What is Canadian patriotism? The concept remains nebulous. For a while it solidified around the rallying cry “Elbows up,” offered by Canadian actor Mike Myers. But that boomlet appears to have faded already. If you have ever attempted to walk around with your elbows up all day, you'll see the problem. Tying your shoelaces takes forever. And we are a practical people.

Perhaps we will never have a Canadian “Remember the Alamo.” That's OK. On a day that looks like it will be lovely picnic weather, “Remember the butter tarts” will do fine. Also, remember to watch out for bears, and wasps, and Danielle Smith. Be careful out there. Happy Canada Day. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Feel about Alberta Separatists?

Take this week's poll