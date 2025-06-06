Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Opinion
Politics

Please Advise! Who’s the Villain in the Trump-Musk Feud?

It’s impossible to choose, says Dr. Steve. Just watch the implosion.

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

Elon Musk, in a black jacket and ball cap, stands looking down at Donald Trump, who is sitting at a desk.
Elon Musk and President Donald Trump were together last Friday in the White House. But their expressions foreshadowed this week’s hostilities. Photo by Evan Vucci, the Associated Press.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Former buddies Donald Trump and Elon Musk have had a vicious falling-out. Yesterday they began trading insults and accusations on social media.

What will come of this?

Signed,

Bystander

Dear BS,

Is there a tariff on popcorn? Sales of jumbo buckets and hot butter could be driving the economy this month.

After a Pact of Steel forged in the 2024 election campaign, Trump and Musk have had the inevitable blowout. This must have been how it felt in 1941 when Germany invaded the Soviet Union. Sad. It makes you wonder if there is any hope for two lonely megalomaniacs in this crazy world.

Trump was in the Oval Office Thursday, hosting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the day before the anniversary of D-Day. Trump suggested (no kidding) that D-Day was “not a pleasant day” for Merz's country. Clearly, Trump is not quite up to speed on current events — he'll probably only find out how the Civil War turned out when he finally finishes watching Gone with the Wind. Anyway, Trump would soon discover that June 5, 2025, was about to become E-Day.

Elon had launched a pre-attack bombardment the previous day, describing Trump's “big, beautiful budget bill” as an “abomination.” On Thursday, the fight quickly escalated to DEFCON Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Musk claimed Trump has not released the files on the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein because Trump's name appears in the files. Trump threatened to cancel all Musk's government contracts. Musk replied that he would immediately decommission SpaceX Dragon rockets. Steve Bannon said Musk is an illegal alien who should be deported. Musk said Trump should be impeached and replaced with JD Vance. Previous Trump target Harvard University reported an emergency overload in its schadenfreude reactors.

It's an unusual situation for Musk — when he wants to start a major feud with someone, he usually has children with them first. Then he fights with the children, too. His trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, once said of Musk: “You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me.”

And just last week in the Oval Office Musk explained his black eye by saying his son X had punched him. If true, that's one smart little kid — he could make a lot more money that way than with a lemonade stand. People would be lining up to place orders. Pretty soon the boy could be up for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's job.

The black eye was foreshadowing, as a butterfly's flap foreshadows an F5 twister. A public feud between two demented trolls, each obscenely swollen with power and utterly lacking in impulse control, was never likely to look like a badminton match.

This was always the downside of Trump's Musk alliance. The president depends on stooges. Trump wants allies whose tenuous grip on power and status rely entirely on his patronage. Musk has his own power base, his own resources.

While Republican quislings like Speaker Mike Johnson and Sen. Lindsey Graham compete to demonstrate who has the most collapsible bone structure, Musk has always been someone who follows his own equally vicious, self-serving agenda.

Predictable? This brawl was like inviting Drake and Kendrick to your birthday party. Meanwhile poor Ye wants everybody to be friends again — just three Führer-stans trading collectible arm bands, like the good old days.

Speaking of birthdays, Trump's is coming up June 14 and he wants a big military parade. He's going to need to include some anti-aircraft weapons. As Vladimir Putin discovered so recently, those ground-based targets can be sitting ducks. Bad idea to pick fights with dudes who make rockets. [Tyee]

