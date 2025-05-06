Please Advise! Are We Too Mean to Party Leaders?

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Election 2025

Please Advise! Are We Too Mean to Party Leaders?

Why must Poilievre flee to Alberta? And didn’t Singh deserve better?

Steve Burgess 6 May 2025The Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A cartoon. A line of exposition reads, ‘Meanwhile, in the riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, Alberta...’ Four people point at a person parachuting down. Speech bubbles read, ‘Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird...’ ‘It’s a plane!’ ‘It’s...’ ‘Pierre Poilievre.’
Cartoon by Greg Perry.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Election day was a mixed bag for party leaders. Mark Carney won his first parliamentary seat easily and Elizabeth May won for the Greens. But Pierre Poilievre lost in his Carleton riding and Jagmeet Singh finished a distant third in Burnaby Centre. Even Australian Opposition leader Peter Dutton lost his seat in last week's election.

Is there a political disadvantage in being a party leader?

Signed,

Private

Dear Private,

The tides of politics are not the predictable kind. No one publishes a schedule in the paper so that next day you can wander down to the shore and see what sort of refuse has been left high and dry by changes in circumstance.

In this case though it’s interesting to look at which way the tides were running. Jagmeet Singh’s loss was brutal — a distant third in a field of four candidates in his riding. When the only candidate in your rear-view mirror is the People’s Party dude, the bronze medal is not much consolation. But Singh’s loss was consistent with the national trend. The current was running against the NDP and, like King Canute before him, Singh discovered that a leader cannot command the tides.

Poilievre, on the other hand, did manage to defy the trend. While the Conservatives surged nationally, Poilievre refused to follow the crowd. Boldly, he bucked the trends and battled his way to defeat. He did it his way. With apologies to Frank Sinatra, not always a wise strategy.

Regrets? His backbenchers must have a few. Especially Damien Kurek, MP for Battle River-Crowfoot, who announced he will step aside to let Poilievre run in a byelection. For Poilievre, it was an offer he couldn't refuse. For Kurek too, no doubt.

Battle River-Crowfoot is a sprawling riding of roughly 108,000 voters, approximately 12 of whom voted Liberal. It takes in a huge swath of east central Alberta, including Drumheller. That makes the riding home to the World’s Largest Dinosaur and probably a lot of people who think they wore saddles.

This will be quite a switch for Poilievre, who previously represented an Ottawa riding. He'll have to learn that when you represent, say, Camrose, it's not a good idea to say that Camrose is the source of all of Canada's problems.

Surely Poilievre will adjust to his new circumstances. Like some city slicker in a Hallmark movie who comes home for the holidays and is gradually consumed by folksiness, he'll likely open up Pierre's Pickle Barrel in Stettler or Gadsby, and spend his days sitting with folks on the porch, chatting about crops and combines and cryptocurrency. He may acquire an adorably quirky pig. His homespun wisdom, usually including words that rhyme with “tax,” will be accompanied by a laugh track but also nods of profound agreement.

Poilievre had better stay humble. He won't even be the biggest name in the riding. Battle River-Crowfoot is home to the towns of Czar and Empress. It also includes Hanna, which, aside from its fame as a location mentioned in the Guess Who’s “Runnin’ Back to Saskatoon,” is also home to most of the members of Nickelback. If Poilievre gets his name on a sign at the edge of town, he'll be in small print at the bottom.

The larger question is: Why did the party leaders lose? As NDP leader, Singh managed to get a national dental plan passed into law as well as an expansion of pharmacare. Shouldn't that have earned him some credits? Maybe allowed him to stand a bit farther away from the People's Party dude on the medal podium?

Apparently not. Singh got whupped by Liberal Wade Chang, a political rookie, and even by Conservative candidate James Yan, another rookie whose bio describes him as “an avid player and spectator of racquet sports.” Seems subsidized dental care is OK, but it pales beside a deep appreciation of pickleball.

The reality of politics seems to be that accomplishment and reward are frequently disconnected. People frequently vote on issues, like the price of gas or the rise of global inflation or the onset of male pattern baldness, over which the government has little control. And even when larger forces like the dangerous insanity of Donald Trump offer legitimate reasons to vote a certain way, those forces can overwhelm the legitimate efforts of well-meaning representatives. In this election, the NDP got thrown out with the bathwater.

None of which is to suggest Singh was an ideal leader. Despite his undeniable charisma and decency, Singh did not always help himself with flip-flops and a tendency to justify acts of political expediency. Nonetheless, his crushing defeat seems somewhat unfair. It might cause you to lose faith in the idea of electoral politics as a meritocracy.

If so, Dr. Steve urges you to consider that sometimes, politics can be fair. A politician can indeed be recognized and rewarded for who they are and what they represent. And then that politician has to elbow aside a freshly re-elected Conservative MP so he can creep back into Parliament via the voters of Acme, Hay Lakes and Viking, Alberta. Have faith in the process, friends. [Tyee]

Read more: Election 2025

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll