Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Opinion
Politics
Alberta

Here Are the Real Reasons Smith Flip-Flopped on Rebuilding Jasper

The UCP is willing to leave people homeless to pursue its vendetta against Ottawa.

David Climenhaga 29 Jan 2025Alberta Politics

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X @djclimenhaga.

A photo from a hillside shows streets and cement foundations, all that remains of homes in Jasper.
Why is Alberta reneging on its promise to help rebuild Jasper housing? Here are six reaasons. Photo from Parks Canada.

It sure looks as if Alberta’s United Conservative Party government is prepared to let more than 600 families whose homes were destroyed by last July’s wildfire go homeless if that’s what it takes to pursue its political vendetta against the Liberal federal government in Ottawa.

According to the Globe and Mail, this was the view of the 200 or so Jasperites, who marked the six-month anniversary of the devastating forest fire with a protest march through the town last Friday.

The government of Danielle Smith says otherwise, of course. In a news release the same day, Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver argued tendentiously it’s all Ottawa’s fault that the UCP has broken the promise made by Nixon last fall to provide $112 million to build modular housing for residents who lost their homes in the July fire.

The emergency housing was supposed to be ready by the end of this month.

But, the two ministers claimed, since the federal government won’t allow construction of new single-family houses outside the boundaries of the town, which is located inside Jasper National Park and subject to a mixed federal-provincial jurisdiction, there just isn’t enough land to rebuild the town.

Nixon told Canadian Press reporter Jack Farrell earlier in the week that the province is pulling its promised funding if the town won’t agree to build single-family residences. Town officials say that would mean only 60 residences could be built while 250 are needed immediately. The Alberta ministers say that means Ottawa has to expand the boundaries of the town.

“Alberta’s government remains ready to build homes for displaced Jasperites, but we can’t do that without land,” the news release’s author insisted. “If the federal government decides to step up and make land available, the province is ready to build the homes.”

In other words: Expand the boundaries of the town, or we’ll abandon the folks who live there and say it’s your fault!

This may seem odd to you, since all of the buildings that were destroyed in July are within the town boundaries, but bear with me.

The inevitable temptation is to treat this as merely another he-said/she-said story about a federal-provincial turf war with Jasper residents caught in the crossfire. No slur on Farrell’s excellent coverage, but the traditions of Canadian journalism strongly encourage reports of such situations to be “balanced,” as if each side’s arguments have equal merit.

Obviously, though, the “ecological imperative” set out in Section 2 of the Canada National Parks Act requires Parks Canada, if possible, to maintain the current boundaries of the townsite.

“Ecological integrity means,” in the words of the act, “with respect to a park, a condition that is determined to be characteristic of its natural region and likely to persist, including abiotic components and the composition and abundance of native species and biological communities, rates of change and supporting processes.”

So the prudent way to rebuild from the catastrophic fire last summer would obviously be to maintain the current boundaries of the town while adding density to address present and future housing needs. From that perspective, the province’s position as articulated by Nixon and McIver, seems incomprehensible to a sensible person.

Of course, readers will be starting to get the gist of the real problem when they look at the situation with the UCP’s perspective in mind. Not growing the town and shrinking the park is anathema to the UCP for at least these six reasons:

Looked at this way, the provincial policy, while cruel, unfair and foolish, makes sense from the perspective of the Smith government. [Tyee]

