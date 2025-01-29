Ken Sim Is Wrong. We Need More Supportive Housing, Not Less

Here's what we're up against....

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Opinion
Rights + Justice
Housing
Municipal Politics

Ken Sim Is Wrong. We Need More Supportive Housing, Not Less

A plan to halt housing solutions will hurt people, businesses and the city.

Michael Clague, Libby Davies, Terry Hunter, Donald MacPherson, Jean Swanson and Savannah Walling 29 Jan 2025The Tyee

Michael Clague, Libby Davies, Terry Hunter, Donald MacPherson, Jean Swanson and Savannah Walling are all Order of Canada recipients for their work on social justice issues.

Tents and makeshift shelters stretch along a wet sidewalk in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim’s plan to halt new social housing will condemn more people to live on the streets. Photo for The Tyee by Jen St. Denis.

Last week Mayor Ken Sim announced that he plans to stop new supportive housing in Vancouver and dramatically alter the Downtown Eastside Local Area Plan that has preserved low property values and encouraged social housing for the last 10 years.

We write to set the record straight as members of the Order of Canada with years of experience living, working and volunteering in the Downtown Eastside, or DTES.

The DTES Local Area Plan, intended to last for 30 years, was co-developed by the city and a local planning process with representatives from the community’s diverse groups, organizations and businesses. They came up with a plan that moves toward a livable and supportive place for all its middle- and low-income residents, local businesses and services.

The plan is working as intended. One of the eight sub-areas of the DTES, the Oppenheimer District, has rules that keep condos out and require developers of private rental housing to include social housing in 60 per cent of the building.

Research by University of British Columbia assistant professor Kuni Kamizaki shows that 41 social housing buildings have been built or acquired or are in progress in the DTES.

Allowing market towers in the DTES would enrich developers and incentivize single-room occupancy hotel owners to evict thousands of low-income people into homelessness.

The plan requires that all social housing buildings in the DTES, except in Chinatown and industrial areas, must have at least one-third of units renting at social assistance shelter rate ($500 a month today). This strategy ensures that low-income people are not excluded from social housing.

Calling for a pause on “net new” supportive housing in Vancouver is exactly the opposite of what we need. The city has already abandoned 144 units of supportive housing (Larwill Place, Little Mountain) in 2024 with 39 more at Aneki Place on the chopping block for 2025.

Why? Because the city has no plan to renew leases or find new sites for over 600 units of supportive modular housing.

With 3,500 people on social assistance with no fixed address and more homeless seniors and others who aren't on social assistance, we desperately need housing that rents for $500 a month so people don't have to live on the street.

Living on the street means people are vulnerable to criminals and have to sleep in front of stores, which is not fair to them or to local businesses. Not having housing is bad for physical and mental health, personal safety, life expectancy and the health of a community as a whole.

Services are concentrated in the DTES where people need them in order to live. Imagine being homeless and having to carry your belongings across the city to get to a doctor appointment, or to get a desperately needed free meal.

More supportive housing is needed throughout Vancouver, the region and the country, to provide services like meals, connections to mental and physical health, harm reduction and life skills help.

Stopping construction of supportive housing in Vancouver won’t create it in other places and will condemn Vancouver’s homeless to die on the supportive housing wait-list.

Housing should be available to everybody who needs it, in their own neighbourhoods and at rates that people on income and disability assistance and basic seniors’ pension can afford.

Conflating criminal activity, supportive housing and people living in poverty misdirects blame. It avoids the real solutions: public policies resources, and housing that people can afford. These would enable all Vancouver citizens to live fulfilling, healthy lives.

We all need to press our political leaders for more supportive housing and an end to homelessness. In the long run, this will cost far less than paying for homeless shelters, hospital care, mental health hospitalization or jail. [Tyee]

