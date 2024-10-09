Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Opinion
Alberta

Alberta’s Controversial ‘Drug Czar’ Moves On. What Now?

Marshall Smith, champion of abstinence-based treatment and foe of harm reduction, is quitting.

David Climenhaga 9 Oct 2024Alberta Politics

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X @djclimenhaga.

A white middle-aged man with silver hair stands on a sidewalk in a suit jacket and open collared white shirt with arms folded, looking intently at camera.
Marshall Smith is leaving the Alberta premier’s office, with rumours suggesting a role in a future Pierre Poilievre government.

What will happen to the “Alberta Recovery Model” now that the chief advocate of the much-criticized abstinence-only approach to addiction treatment in Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party government is leaving his job?

That’s the question policy wonks are sure to be asking today in the wake of the report that Marshall Smith, 53, the premier’s controversial chief of staff, is out — or will be soon, anyway.

The story was broken Monday evening by the Western Standard, an online publication founded by former Wildrose Party and UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt, a controversial figure in his own right.

Despite the seemingly well-funded website’s reputation for sensationalism and right-wing spin, it is in tune with the Smith government’s policies and can be assumed to have had the connections to get the story’s key fact right.

As for the publication’s suggestion Smith is retiring after a long career in politics, in the absence of a more trusted source of information, political observers will naturally wonder if there isn’t more to the story.

In his role as chief of staff, Smith was at the heart of an uproar last summer about cabinet ministers and political staff accepting tickets to luxury skyboxes at NHL playoff games that became the subject of a series of stories in the Globe and Mail.

Under Alberta’s political ethics legislation, which was watered down last year by the UCP, Smith, as the premier’s chief of staff, was the official responsible for determining what kind of gifts political staffers could accept.

A story in The Tyee last year, based on a recent FOI request, cited an internal B.C. government report from 2011 that was sharply critical of Smith’s past role as the executive director of a therapeutic community in British Columbia.

There is no question that Smith has played a key role in the development of Alberta’s addiction treatment policy, though. In a story last spring, the Globe dubbed him the province’s “Drug Czar.” His rise to influence came with a backstory that was irresistible to journalists, in which he was once an addict himself, living on the streets of Vancouver.

“Alberta calls its new approach the Alberta Model and Mr. Smith is its chief architect,” the Globe’s feature writer wrote admiringly. “He says there is nothing quite like it anywhere.”

That may or may not be the case, but it is unusual — probably because there are many addiction experts, if not quite a consensus, who say there is no evidence it will work.

Nevertheless, the province has plunged into the approach advocated by Smith, who was said to be widely admired by young staffers working for the UCP, so much so he was sometimes referred to as the government’s guru or spiritual leader.

Arguably, spending millions to split mental health, addiction treatment and corrections health from Alberta Health Services and creating the 10,000-plus-employee Recovery Alberta agency was inspired by Smith’s ideas.

Recent announcements by the UCP government of the creation of the Lakeview Recovery Community west of Edmonton and of the Recovery Training Institute of Alberta included the names of several of Smith’s former B.C. business associates in the private-sector companies engaged by the government to run the facility.

The Western Standard report had little to say about Smith’s future plans. There has been speculation he might be in line to fill a Drug Czar role in a future Pierre Poilievre-led government in Ottawa, federal Conservatives appearing to be fully in accord with the UCP’s abhorrence of harm reduction.

According to the Western Standard story, Smith will be replaced by former Wildrose House Leader Rob Anderson, now executive director of the Premier’s Office, as Danielle Smith’s chief of staff.

Anderson is one of the three authors of the separatist Free Alberta Strategy. If he is indeed now to become chief of staff, this suggests that with Recovery Alberta a fait accompli, the government’s emphasis may shift to other unpopular policy ideas promoted by the Free Alberta group, such as grabbing Canada Pension Plan funds, forming an Alberta provincial police force and undermining federal gun legislation.

The publication also quoted Marshall Smith saying that Patrick Malkin, owner of a Red Deer restaurant that got in hot water during the pandemic for failing to require patrons to show proof of vaccination, will become the deputy chief of staff responsible for managing the premier’s staff. [Tyee]

