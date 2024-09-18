Will Danielle Smith Use Albertans’ Pensions to Bail Out Big Oil?

Here's what we're up against....

We're heading into a federal election, and journalism is under threat.

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Opinion
Energy
Politics
Alberta

Will Danielle Smith Use Albertans’ Pensions to Bail Out Big Oil?

The UCP government appears to be ready to let energy companies avoid cleanup costs.

David Climenhaga 18 Sep 2024Alberta Politics

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X @djclimenhaga.

A middle-aged woman with streaked brown hair, wearing a grey jacket and gold necklace, speaks at a podium.
Premier Danielle Smith is continuing the push for an Alberta pension plan. Photo via Alberta government.

Is it just me, or are other Albertans unnerved by how soon after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith publicly mused about how hard it is for the United Conservative Party to get its paws on our Canada Pension Plan funds, her energy minister was ruminating about how Alberta’s profitable oil industry is going to need our help to clean up the messes it’s made?

Is there a line connecting those dots?

Last week Smith suggested that, as the Canadian Press put it, “if Ottawa comes back this fall with a lowball estimate on Alberta’s share of the Canada Pension Plan, hard questions will have to be asked about the next steps.”

What next steps? a reasonable person would ask. Albertans have been making it abundantly clear in survey after survey, letter after letter and social media post after social media post that they want the UCP government to keep its hands off the CPP. The premier understands this.

You can read her comment as a threat, I suppose, or as an effort, better late than never, to manage the expectations of the UCP’s MAGA-fied base whose members have been persuaded that Alberta can be turned into an oil industry Valhalla by dipping into the 53 per cent of the CPP fund that Alberta preposterously argues it should be given if it pulls out of the plan.

If Ottawa comes back with a more believable number, Smith complained, “we wouldn’t be able to reduce your premiums, and we wouldn’t be able to increase your benefits.”

She then asked, almost poetically: “Is the juice worth the squeeze?”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Energy Minister Brian Jean — who really ought to be known as the oil and gas minister, given the UCP’s well-known attitudes about renewable energy — was doing some public musing of his own about how the oil and gas industry, the mighty engine of Canada’s economy, couldn’t really afford to pay its cleanup obligations or its taxes.

Oil and gas companies operating in rural Alberta already owe the province’s towns and villages something in excess of $250 million in unpaid property taxes.

As another Canadian Press story put it, “Jean said industry might need help from public finances to live up to its legal obligations, as well as lower municipal tax burdens and a lighter regulatory approach.”

“We need to find new ways to do liability financing, and we need to change the approach on municipal taxes,” Jean said, adding, just as poetically as Smith, “I don’t like sticks. I like carrots.”

You’d almost think they were using the same cliché-o-metre! Of course, this being Alberta politics, they probably are.

Jean said he supports the principle of polluter pays. But he also thinks the polluter should be paid to pay for its polluting. And guess who’s going to get to pay!

“It’s important to me to make certain industry is responsible for its own messes,” he told the Canadian Press. “To stimulate activities that are necessary to protect Albertans, we might have to do some investment,” he added, immediately contradicting himself.

He’s thinking about how to do that investment.

I think we all know how this is going to end up. The UCP will never ask the oil industry to pay its financial cleanup obligations, which are estimated to be something like $260 billion.

So Jean’s big idea could turn out to be even more expensive than last year’s outrageous RStar scam proposal, the plan to give multibillion-dollar oil and gas corporations a huge royalty holiday as an incentive to clean up messes they’re already legally obligated to pay to clean up. It already had the potential to be the largest daylight robbery in Canadian history!

One way or another, it sure looks like Alberta taxpayers are going to be told they have no choice but to fork over that staggering sum.

But wait; someone is bound to say sooner or later that there’s a painless way we can do this! A way to have our cake and eat it too, if you like.

Cast your mind back to Smith’s plan to turn our pensions into a huge slush fund to “invest” in the oil and gas industry.

Let’s mix some metaphors. Is the juice worth the squeeze? Do you like carrots better than sticks?

Well, just wait a little and the other shoe is bound to drop! [Tyee]

