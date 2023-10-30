Please Advise! How Can I Avoid Halloween Costume Horrors?

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Become a monthly Tyee Builder
Support us annually
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Media

Please Advise! How Can I Avoid Halloween Costume Horrors?

Dr. Steve’s guide to escaping the clutches of dress-up drama.

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A pumpkin with straw hair and the face of Donald Trump sits on a bench with a roughly made witch beside it.
Let’s play a game of Trump or pumpkin. Is it orange? Is it hollow? Is it facing 91 felony charges? Photo by Amy K. Mitchell via Shutterstock.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

This time of year there is much talk about choosing Halloween costumes. But there is another seasonal topic that needs to be discussed more often — recognizing those costumes. People are always annoyed when you don't understand who or what they are supposed to be. Can you offer some guidance for this year’s likely Halloween get-ups?

Signed,

Spooked

Dear Spooked,

It can definitely be a seasonal faux pas. When you meet someone at a party and say, “Great Sasquatch costume!” and they say, “I'm supposed to be Barbie,” well, awkward, for sure. When you guess that your portly pal’s Brad Pitt costume is really Alfred Hitchcock, chances are you have just lost a friend.

Mistakes happen. You see someone with eight legs and think “Scary spider!” but it’s actually a mash-up of Republican candidates for House Speaker. (And by the way, if you compliment someone on their amazing Donald Trump costume and the person answers, “No, I’m Nelson Mandela,” it means you're actually speaking to Donald Trump.)

Here are some other potential mix-ups for Halloween 2023.

Ghosts

This is a tricky one. Putting a sheet over one’s head is the time-honoured solution, the lazy person's costume, the last-minute replacement for a failed Halloween construction. But nowadays it can lead to confusion. Who else puts sheets over themselves and goes out to terrify people at night? What if there’s a bunch of people wearing sheets and then you notice they’re also wearing hoods? Are tiki torches and “They will not replace us” chants a Halloween thing? Don't hand out the Snickers until you’re sure.

But OK, maybe this person wearing a sheet is supposed to be a ghost. Which one? It could be Trudeau's carbon tax. It could be the BC Liberal Party, Twitter or Rudy Giuliani's reputation. Perhaps it is the cherished dream of home ownership. RIP. Best just to give an appreciative shudder and say nothing.

Witch

At Halloween there is no need to go looking for witches — they will come right to your door. Give them candy, and if you ask nicely the witch will give you top secret documents and perhaps even nuclear launch codes. Don’t do this before Halloween though. You’'ll be accused of a witch hunt.

Geeky-looking guy with glasses

This one is open to all sorts of misrepresentations. You see someone with a pair of specs and a little Dippity Do in their hair and who is it? Pierre Poilievre? Stephen Colbert? Kevin Falcon? Maybe newly elected U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson? Someone could wear a tutu, carrot nose and a pair of flippers and say they were Mike Johnson. Who would know? But if a Halloween apple is being eaten in a weirdly hostile fashion, it’s Poilievre.

Movie characters

Put on a wide-brimmed hat. Who are you? Depends on the accessories — with a whip, Indiana Jones. With a pipe, Oppenheimer. With steel claws, Freddy Krueger.

Barbie is sure to be among the most popular choices this year, but be careful. Examine the costume details first. Blond hair — check. Quality footwear — check. References to “gazpacho police” — hang on, that’s Marjorie Taylor Greene. Writing a bad cheque in high heels? Might be George Santos. Don’t assume.

Tramp

A popular costume once upon a time — throw on some patchy clothes, put a bindle on a stick, smudge one's face with shoe polish — it has perhaps fallen out of favour as a cruel mockery of economic injustice. But not so fast. It might be someone who was at Burning Man. Or perhaps your neighbour just splurged on 2023 Halloween candy.

Zombie

You don't know for sure it's a zombie. It might be someone who still thinks Elon Musk is a genius.

Taylor Swift

Yes, it’s Taylor Swift. Congratulations, you got it. Think you'll get points for that? Wrong, chump. It’s the Eras Tour. So which Swift era is it? Red? 1989? Folklore? Nail down the specific persona or you will earn nothing but scorn from the costumed Swiftie. (Tip: Try to figure out whether the Swiftie's companion is supposed to be Harry Styles or Jake Gyllenhaal.)

Trump or Pumpkin?

Is it orange? Is it hollow? Is it facing 91 felony charges? Not a pumpkin.

Alberta Pension Plan

It is not clear what this costume would look like — a smoking crater? A plunging arrow? Al Capone's vault? Premier Danielle Smith proclaiming “I just had another great idea!” while a group of advisors weep, tear their garments and attempt to throw themselves into traffic? At any rate, if a costume fills you with a sense of despair at the current stewardship of Canadian public affairs, it could very well be Smith-related.

Be afraid. Be very afraid. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should BC Introduce Vacancy Control?

Take this week's poll